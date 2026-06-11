Shelbyville's Whitley Walls Selected to Represent the United States at 2026 Saddle Seat World Cup Competition

Four-Time Reserve World Champion Selected for Prestigious US Saddle Seat World Cup Team

I am proud to represent a state and community that have played such an important role in the history of the American Saddlebred” — Whitley Walls

SHELBYVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelbyville resident, four-time Reserve World Champion equestrian, and recent Christian Academy of Louisville graduate Whitley Walls has been selected to represent the United States on the Five-Gaited Team at the 2026 Saddle Seat World Cup Competition, the highest level of saddle seat equitation in the world. The international championship will take place June 29 through July 2, 2026, in Shelbyville, Kentucky, bringing elite riders from around the globe to the Saddlebred Capital of the World.Presented by the United States Saddle Seat Association and governed by the International Saddle Seat Equitation Association, the Saddle Seat World Cup Competition is widely regarded as the pinnacle of saddle seat equitation. Riders compete on unfamiliar horses with limited preparation time, testing their horsemanship, adaptability, composure, and skill under pressure. Countries that have participated in past World Cup competitions include the United States, Canada, South Africa, Namibia, Germany, and Sweden.At just 18 years old, Walls has already established herself as one of the sport's most accomplished young riders. A recent graduate of Christian Academy of Louisville and a four-time Reserve World Champion, she has spent years competing at the highest levels of the American Saddlebred industry. Her selection to the 2026 USA Five-Gaited World Cup Team places her among the nation's elite riders and provides the opportunity to represent the United States in one of the most prestigious competitions in equestrian sport.The competition carries special significance for Walls as it will be hosted in Shelbyville, Kentucky, her hometown and a community recognized worldwide for its deep roots in the American Saddlebred industry."Being selected to represent the United States at the Saddle Seat World Cup Competition is an incredible honor and a responsibility I do not take lightly. As the only Kentucky rider selected to the team, I am proud to represent a state and community that have played such an important role in the history of the American Saddlebred. The future of our sport depends on the next generation of riders continuing to carry forward its traditions, values, and excellence. I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of that future and to showcase saddle seat equitation on an international stage."Shelbyville is home to many of the nation's most respected trainers, breeders, and horse farms and has long been recognized as the heart of the American Saddlebred industry. Hosting the 2026 Saddle Seat World Cup Competition represents a historic moment for the region as riders, officials, owners, and spectators from around the world gather in Shelby County for one of the most prestigious competitions in equestrian sport.The United States Saddle Seat Association is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Saddle Seat World Cup Competition is supported through charitable contributions, sponsorships, and community partnerships that help bring this international event to Kentucky.For more information about the 2026 Saddle Seat World Cup Competition, sponsorship opportunities, or charitable support, visit the United States Saddle Seat Association.

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