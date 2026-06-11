Morgan State University Professor Recognized as ‘Nurse Practitioner of the Year’

Health Care Hero Award, Statewide Honor Recognizes Dr. Marilyn Berchie-Gialamas’ Impact and Leadership in Advancing Maternal Health and Health Care Equity

Morgan State University Assistant Professor Marilyn Berchie-Gialamas, DNP, CRNP, NP-C, was recently named the “2026 Health Care Hero–Nurse Practitioner of the Year” by The Daily Record, earning statewide recognition for her leadership in maternal and child health, nursing education and health equity advocacy.

The ‘Health Care Heroes Awards’ honor Maryland professionals and organizations making significant contributions to the quality of healthcare across the state. Selected by The Daily Record’s editorial team, this year’s honorees were celebrated for their innovation, service and commitment to improving lives through compassionate care and mentorship.

“The 2026 Health Care Heroes are exemplary and provide exceptional care to those in need. They are leaders and innovators who serve their communities selflessly and mentor others,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. “We…are pleased to honor both individuals and organizations that are making a significant impact on the quality of healthcare in Maryland and beyond. Congratulations to all the recipients.”

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from The Daily Record,” said Dr. Berchie-Gialamas. “This award reflects not only my work as a nurse practitioner, educator and maternal health advocate, but also the strength of the mothers, families, students and communities who inspire me daily. I believe every mother deserves to be heard, supported and connected to high-quality, culturally responsive care.”

A faculty member in Morgan’s Department of Nursing within the School of Community Health and Policy, Dr. Berchie-Gialamas has more than 17 years of nursing and maternal health experience. Her scholarship focuses on racial disparities in maternal and child health, postpartum depression and the role of doulas and community health workers in advancing equitable care.

She served as principal investigator on a federally funded research initiative examining disparities in maternal-child health and the role of doulas in reducing inequities. She is also a co-principal investigator for Morgan’s Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)-funded Center for Maternal and Family Health (CMAFH), a five-year initiative advancing interdisciplinary maternal health research and workforce development.

Beyond the classroom, Dr. Berchie-Gialamas is the founder of Trinity Maternal Wellness, Inc., a nonprofit organization serving mothers and families, and is the healthcare director of Trinity Wellness, LLC, a home-visiting nursing company supporting postpartum mothers in Maryland. Through her work across Baltimore, Howard County and the state of Maryland, she has become a strong advocate for community health, maternal care and culturally responsive support for mothers, infants, and families.

Bridging her professional acumen and the world of academia, Dr. Berchie -Gialamas added, “My clinical and community-based work allows me to bring real-world maternal health experiences into the classroom. I want students to understand that nursing is more than completing tasks; it is about advocacy, critical thinking, compassion and addressing the systems that shape health outcomes for families.”

At Morgan, she teaches Parent-Child Nursing: Maternity (NURS 405) and NURS 616: Practicum in Nursing Education, emphasizing experiential learning, clinical practice, evidence-based care and leadership development that prepares students to serve diverse populations.

Her recognition also highlights the growing impact of Morgan’s Nursing Program, which continues to hold a leadership position regionally and nationally—most recently achieving a 100% NCLEX-RN pass rate and the status of top-ranked nursing program in Maryland for the 2025-2026 academic year. The strength of Morgan’s Nursing program is best demonstrated by its capacity to expand opportunities for aspiring healthcare professionals through advanced degree pathways, including its Master of Science in Nursing, Ph.D. in Nursing, and the innovative online RN-to-BSN-to-MPH program.

Dr. Berchie-Gialamas said obtaining a terminal degree can significantly contribute to career advancement for many.

“Pursuing an advanced degree in nursing expanded my ability to lead, advocate, and create meaningful change across clinical practice, education, research and community health,” she explained. “You can transform your professional trajectory with an advanced degree as a pathway to transform clinical experience into broader impact.”

Congratulations to Dr. Marilyn Berchie-Gialamas on your most recent recognition. The Morgan community applauds you and your fellow honorees for your contributions, work ethic and positive example.