Office of the Governor — News Release — Acting Governor Update

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

ACTING GOVERNOR UPDATE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 11, 2026

HONOLULU — During the period of June 11 through June 15, Acting Governor Keith Regan and Attorney General Anne Lopez will be out of state on previously scheduled travel.

Regan will travel to attend his son’s college graduation, while Lopez will travel to attend her mother’s funeral.

During that time, Department of Budget and Finance Director Seth Colby, Ph.D., will serve as acting governor in accordance with the state’s constitutional line of succession and continuity of government procedures. The Governor’s executive leadership team will remain fully engaged and available to support Director Colby and ensure continuity of government operations throughout the period.

Governor Josh Green will retain executive authority while traveling and will remain in daily contact with state leadership throughout the period. Governor Green will return to the state on June 23, 2026.

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