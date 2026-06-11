DPS Announces Winners of 2026 Texas CVE Challenge

AUSTIN – This week, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) personnel traveled from across the state to Corpus Christi to compete in the 34th annual Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Texas Challenge– demonstrating their knowledge and skills in enforcing federal motor carrier safety regulations.

Corporal Kaleb Rains (Eastland) was named DPS Grand Champion and Houston Police Department’s Scott Henderson was named Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP) Grand Champion. Each was selected to compete at the North America Inspectors Championship (NAIC) in August. Corporal Dillon Steadman (Georgetown) earned the title of DPS Reserve Grand Champion and Carrollton Police Department’s Ed Clark earned the title of MCSAP Reserve Grand Champion.

A total of 21 DPS personnel competed in the 2026 Texas Challenge, as well as 9 Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP) Officers. MCSAP Officers are law enforcement officers and deputies from various agencies throughout the state who have received DPS CVE Training and certification.

Over three days of competition, participants were required to inspect multiple types of commercial vehicles and take a written exam to test their knowledge of rules, regulations and operational procedures. Events were judged by industry personnel and current DPS CVE/ MCSAP agency supervisors. During the event, DPS provided a variety of safety training presentations to transportation industry safety professionals in attendance. The Texas CVE Challenge brings together law enforcement, industry experts and trucking professionals to foster collaboration, promote a shared commitment to safety and drive continuous improvement across the commercial vehicle industry — all of which play a key role in keeping Texas roads safer for everyone.

About DPS CVE

In 1927, the increase in truck traffic on small Texas roads became a major issue, resulting in damage to highways and bridges. With the advent of trucking as a major industry, and the roads at the time generally being very narrow, the Texas Legislature found it necessary to create an organization to enforce existing regulations. The Legislature authorized the Texas Highway Department to employ 18 license and weight inspectors and one chief inspector. After only two years, the license and weight section grew to 50 men and was named the State Highway Patrol.

Two years later, in 1931, the enforcing agency was expanded to include 120 personnel. Today, there are 659 DPS personnel certified to enforce federal motor carrier safety regulations, stationed across Texas. These men and women play a vital role in ensuring commercial vehicles remain in compliance while out on Texas roads.

We congratulate all the competitors and winners at this year’s Texas Challenge. Click here to view photos of the winners and overall event.

###

(HQ 2026-063)