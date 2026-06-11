Massachusetts Legislature Sets Sales Tax-Free Weekend for August 8, 9

State’s sales tax will be suspended for most retail items priced under $2,500

(BOSTON—6/11/2026) The Massachusetts Legislature today set Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9 as the official dates of Massachusetts’ annual sales tax holiday.

During the holiday, the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax will be suspended for most retail items priced under $2,500.

A 2018 state law, which made the sales tax holiday permanent, requires the Legislature to vote to set the dates of the holiday each year. Both branches adopted resolutions today setting this year’s dates (H.5495/S.3119), sponsored by Representative Carole A. Fiola (D-Fall River) and by Senator Nick Collins (D-South Boston).

“This year’s temporary suspension of the sales tax will bring consumers needed economic relief while boosting revenue for small businesses and retailers,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I want to thank Chair Fiola and my colleagues in the House, along with our partners in the Senate, for their annual support for this economic development initiative.”

“Lowering costs for Massachusetts residents and supporting local businesses is critical for our communities in this time of economic uncertainty,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “I’d like to thank Senator Collins, my colleagues in the Senate and our partners in the House for their work to set this year’s sales tax holiday.”

“I was proud to sponsor the legislation establishing this year’s sales tax holiday that helps boost our economy and provides support and relief for our residents and small businesses,” said Representative Carole A. Fiola (D-Fall River), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies. “This is an important weekend that helps bolster our economy and I applaud my colleagues in passing this legislation to provide individuals, families and businesses across the Commonwealth with some relief.”

“At a time when many families and small businesses are facing real financial pressures, our tax-free weekend provides meaningful relief for consumers while supporting the local retailers that are so important to our communities,” said Senator Nick Collins (D-South Boston), primary sponsor of the bill. “I am proud to sponsor the legislation establishing the 2026 tax-free weekend and look forward to another successful year of helping residents save money while driving business to Main Streets across the Commonwealth.”

A spike in consumer activity routinely boosts indirect tax revenues. According to the Department of Revenue, the 2025 sales tax holiday generated $3.65 million in indirect tax revenues due to increased economic activity.

At a time when consumers are seeing prices on store shelves rise, driven in part by federally imposed tariffs, this year’s Massachusetts sales tax holiday will give shoppers a much-needed break. The holiday also encourages families looking to shop for back-to-school season to support local small businesses and retailers.

Information about eligible purchases is available on the Department of Revenue website

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