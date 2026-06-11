Attorney General James Uthmeier Announces Plan to Take Down "Teen Takeovers”

Courtesy of the Office of the Attorney General

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a statewide initiative to dismantle the organized networks behind dangerous "teen takeover" events across Florida. Earlier this month., the Attorney General directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution (OSP) to provide local police departments and sheriffs' offices with the tools and legal backing necessary to move beyond the spur-of-the-moment” crimes to investigation the organizers of the events in an effort to bring successful prosecutions.

“Our prosecutors are stepping into the fight with expertise on organized crime to prevent our streets and businesses from being hijacked by coordinated chaos,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “If you organize these destructive takeovers, we will find you, we will dismantle your network, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

“Teen takeover events have no place in Pinellas County, or anyplace in Florida,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. “This needs to be an all-hands-on-deck effort to immediately stop these events that threaten public safety and harm Florida’s residents and visitors’ enjoyment of our beaches and other public places. Sheriffs and police departments, partnering with the Attorney General and state attorneys, will use a zero-tolerance strategy and jail those who violate the law and see that this misconduct ceases immediately.”

“These violent and disruptive “teen takeovers” are a threat to public safety and quality of life,” said Representative Berny Jacques. “I applaud Attorney General James Uthmeier for coming to Pinellas to address this issue—I look forward to working with him and all of our amazing law enforcement partners to crack down on these takeovers. Public order must be maintained.”

“Any juvenile who brings a firearm should expect to leave in the back of a police cruiser and be charged as an adult,” said State Attorney for the Sixth Judicial Circuit Bruce Bartlett. “We will have zero tolerance for events that bring violence and put Florida families at risk.”

“What we are witnessing across the state and country with these "teen takeovers" demands our attention, and that is exactly what your State Troopers and our law enforcement partners stand ready to deliver,” said Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze. “These reckless, unlawful events place a real strain on local communities and divert critical emergency resources. When our partners need support, FHP will continue to serve as an immediate resource multiplier so no jurisdiction faces these challenges alone. Florida has built a strong reputation for accountability and for upholding the rule of law, and those who choose this lawlessness will face Florida Justice.”

In recent months these large, coordinated “teen takeovers” have escalated from public nuisances to severe threats to public safety, resulting in fights, shootings, property damage, and thefts in multiple communities.

Under this initiative, local law enforcement agencies will remain in the driver’s seat, handling field operations, interviewing witnesses, executing search warrants, and making arrests. OSP will act as a force multiplier by providing robust support:

Subpoena Power: OSP will deploy its investigative powers to quickly demand records and compel under-oath testimony that can otherwise be difficult for local agencies to secure.

Legal Expertise: OSP prosecutors will provide real-time legal advice and assist local departments in drafting airtight warrants, vehicle tracker orders, and other critical investigative documents.

Case Referrals and Direct Prosecution: OSP stands ready to prosecute multi-circuit and organized criminal activity directly or refer well-built cases to local prosecutors to ensure no criminal slips through the cracks.

When these disruptions are planned in advance, Florida will aggressively pursue conspiracy and related charges. Individuals who agree commit crimes—such as breaking into vehicles while police are occupied elsewhere—can be charged with conspiracy, regardless of whether the physical crime takes place. Directly chargeable offenses under this framework include murder, burglary, theft, robbery, and narcotics offenses.

Furthermore, if evidence reveals that these takeovers are driven by an organized network or "enterprise," the Office of Statewide Prosecution brings expertise on the use of Florida's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statutes. Utilizing these anti-gang and organized crime laws allows the state to bring sweeping charges against entire operations, covering offenses from murder and criminal mischief to trespassing and fleeing from law enforcement.

The Attorney General also reminded the public of Florida’s toughest-in-the-nation anti-riot law. Signed by Governor DeSantis in 2021, the Combating Public Disorder Act increased criminal penalties for offenses committed during a riot. Those who engaged in riotous activities will be punished to the fullest extend that the law provides.

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