The Choir Room’s First Radio Single, 'Love Never Fails,' Hits No. 1

The Choir Room, “Love Never Fails” single cover art

Title Track From Centricity Music Debut Features Fred Hammond; Carnegie Hall Becomes “The Choir Room” Led by Dwan Hill, Hammond, Brooke Ligertwood Feb. 21, 2027

To every choir member, musician, songwriter and supporter who has poured their time, their voice and their faith into The Choir Room, this achievement is for all of us. To God be the glory!” — Dwan Hill

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABC News featured The Choir Room , led by three-time GRAMMY and twice Dove Award-winning songwriter and producer Dwan Hill, has topped charts with its first radio single, “Love Never Fails (Featuring Fred Hammond)” from its acclaimed Centricity Music debut album Love Never Fails. Simultaneously hitting the top of both the Mediabase and Billboard Gospel Airplay charts, the title track opens the 11-song offering that is available now at streaming and digital outlets everywhere from https://thechoirroom.lnk.to/LoveNeverFails “Uncle Fred is one of the greatest gospel artists in history,” says Hill. “I still remember watching his VHS music videos over and over again as a kid, never imagining that one day I would get to write and produce alongside him. To see ‘Love Never Fails’ reach number one on gospel radio is a dream come true, and I am overwhelmed with gratitude to God for making it possible. To every choir member, musician, songwriter and supporter who has poured their time, their voice and their faith into The Choir Room, this achievement is for all of us. To God be the glory!”“I am deeply honored and incredibly grateful that ‘Love Never Fails’ with Dwan Hill and The Choir Room has reached No. 1 on both Mediabase and Billboard,” says Hammond. “This achievement is a testament to God’s faithfulness, the power of unity in worship, and the amazing support of radio, fans and everyone who embraced this song. And let this be a reminder that choir music is not dead.”In addition to Hammond, Love Never Fails enlists some of the most well-known artists across Christian, Gospel and Worship music. The recording features nobigdyl., Emoni Wilkins, DeMarco Johnson, San Franklin, Leeland Mooring and others. Recorded live during The Choir Room’s tour last year, the project offers a snapshot of the energy and passion found at every immersive gathering.The next major The Choir Room gatherings will take place Aug. 10 and Nov. 16 in Nashville followed by a New York City “CHOIR ROOM EXPERIENCE” event Feb. 19-22, 2027, which includes a performance Feb. 21 at the world famous Carnegie Hall. People from across America are invited to register to join the “Onstage Choir” and this three-day event at https://www.truenorthpresents.com/choirroom27 . Tickets for the evening concert being led by Hill, Hammond and Brooke Ligertwood will be available beginning Sept. 1 at CarnegieHall.org.“True North Presents is proud to partner with The Choir Room for an unforgettable evening at Carnegie Hall with Dwan Hill, Fred Hammond and Brooke Ligertwood,” says Dr. Roy J. Hayes, True North Presents president/founder. “Singers will come from all across America and the New York area to fill the hall with voices of praise and worship in a way that’s never been seen in this historic and iconic performance venue. We will celebrate and join in the ‘movement’ to proclaim that ‘choir is back.’”For all the latest The Choir Room information, including signing up to be on its email list to hear when gathering RSVP links go live, go to www.choirisback.com Additional music and more news can be found on:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Choir-Room-100088341292510/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.choirroom YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thechoirroom Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6PykrTPtMnj4H6EETYYOgK Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/the-choir-room/1704175648 About The Choir Room:The Choir Room is a non-profit, multi-racial, multi-generational, multi-economic, non-denominational family of singers and musicians where everyone has a voice. Since May of 2022, The Choir Room's community has grown to over 5,000 people with 400+ attending each monthly gathering. It has collaborated with Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll, Fred Hammond, Chris Tomlin, Brooke Ligertwood, We The Kingdom, Ben Rector, Tasha Layton, Matt Maher, Forrest Frank and more. It’s a family of many voices where each one has a place and a part, not only in singing songs together, but also speaking up for the forgotten and overlooked. The Choir Room believes the message of gospel music is good news, and combined with the breathtaking choir sound, transforms the local community and beautifully cultivates relationships and partnerships within it. The Choir Room fosters uplifting, diverse gatherings in a sacred yet joyful space where singers and musicians enjoy classic and modern gospel choir music on a regular basis.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Band Reeves, Bay Turner, Brandon Heath, Centricity Worship, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jaye King, John Allan, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Mack Brock, Natalie Layne, Rachel Purcell, The Choir Room, and Unspoken. The label also helped establish artists like Lauren Daigle, Aaron Shust, Downhere and others. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/ # # #ATTN Media: For The Choir Room photos and more press materials, go to: https://app.box.com/v/TheChoirRoomPress For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:

The Choir Room & Fred Hammond - "Love Never Fails" (Official Live Performance)

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