Femme Fishing Clinic with Lower East Side Ecology Center (New York County)

DATE: 6/11/2026

START TIME: 06:00 PM

END TIME: 7:30 PM

LOCATION: East River Park, New York, NY 10002

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.lesecologycenter.org/calendar/femme-fishing/

Participate in a FREE learn to fish clinic to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction with the Lower East Side Ecology Center at the East River Park Fire Boathouse on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

This clinic is designed as a femme fishing event, which is led by femme environmental educators and planned to encourage femme, nonbinary, and allies to fish in a safe and supportive environment. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Femme fishing events are a collaboration between the Lower East Side Ecology Center, Marieke Bender of Battery Park City Authority, and community partners.

Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait will also be available.

Pre-registration is required. A freshwater fishing license is not required to participate in the clinic.