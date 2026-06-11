Femme Fishing Clinic with Lower East Side Ecology Center (New York County)
Femme Fishing Clinic with Lower East Side Ecology Center (New York County)
DATE: 6/11/2026
START TIME: 06:00 PM
END TIME: 7:30 PM
LOCATION: East River Park, New York, NY 10002
MORE INFORMATION: https://www.lesecologycenter.org/calendar/femme-fishing/
Participate in a FREE learn to fish clinic to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction with the Lower East Side Ecology Center at the East River Park Fire Boathouse on Thursday, June 11, 2026.
This clinic is designed as a femme fishing event, which is led by femme environmental educators and planned to encourage femme, nonbinary, and allies to fish in a safe and supportive environment. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Femme fishing events are a collaboration between the Lower East Side Ecology Center, Marieke Bender of Battery Park City Authority, and community partners.
Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait will also be available.
Pre-registration is required. A freshwater fishing license is not required to participate in the clinic.
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