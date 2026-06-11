DEC Region 7 to Host 'Get Outdoors & Get Together Day' Event at NYSDEC's Onondaga Lake Visitors Center

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Region 7 is hosting “Get Outdoors & Get Together Day” on June 13 at DEC’s Onondaga Lake Visitors Center in Onondaga County.

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day brings people of all abilities, ages, identities, and backgrounds together for a day of fun and healthy outdoor recreation activities at welcoming and inclusive locations across the state. Coinciding with National Get Outdoors Day, the event is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s initiative to broaden the diversity of users and ensure inclusivity of access to State public lands.

This year’s event is hosted by DEC and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Perseveration, in partnership with the Office of the Chief Disability Officer, the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, the Department of Veterans' Services, the Office of Mental Health, and the Justice Center for the Protection of People With Special Needs.

DEC Region 7 is offering the following free opportunity for the public:

DEC’s Onondaga Lake Visitors Center

Date: June 13, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: 270 Restoration Way, Syracuse, NY 13209

Contact: Ben Trowbridge [email protected]

Free activities and demonstrations include:

Learn how to fish – adaptive equipment available

Adaptive trail use – motorized and non-motorized wheelchair access

Electric motorized wheelchair demos from SOAR Experiences, Inc.

Adaptive birding – learn about specialized adaptive birding equipment and birding by ear

Hike and camp smart information and activity

Environmental-based games and crafts

Touch-and-feel biofact tables

Accessible features at this site: Fishing and wildlife viewing platform, picnic area, and restrooms.

The event will be held rain or shine. Equipment will be provided for activities, but attendees may bring their own equipment for personal use and are encouraged to bring their own snacks, water, and sunblock.

For more information on accessibility at DEC locations, check out the Accessible Recreation Destinations Map, or reach out to the assigned ADA Accessibility Coordinator at that location.

Visit DEC’s website for more information on Get Outdoors & Get Together Day.

Participants are encouraged to Love Our New York Lands all year by practicing Leave No Trace™ principles and by recreating safely and sustainably and hiking in suitable conditions based on weather and experience level.