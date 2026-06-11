DEC Region 5 to Host 'Get Outdoors & Get Together Day Event at Scaroon Manor Campground

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Region 5 is hosting ‘Get Outdoors & Get Together Day’ on June 13 at Scaroon Manor Campground, Warren County.

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day brings people of all abilities, ages, identities, and backgrounds together for a day of fun and healthy outdoor recreation activities at welcoming and inclusive locations across the state. Coinciding with National Get Outdoors Day, the event is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s initiative to broaden the diversity of users and ensure inclusivity of access to State public lands.

This year’s event is hosted by DEC and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Perseveration, in partnership with the Office of the Chief Disability Officer, the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, the Department of Veterans' Services, the Office of Mental Health, and the Justice Center for the Protection of People With Special Needs.

DEC Region 5 is offering the following free opportunity for the public:

Scaroon Manor Campground

Date: June 13, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: 8728 State Route 9, Pottersville, NY 12860

Contact: Nicole Revai, [email protected], (518) 897-1242

Free activities and demonstrations include:

Archery with DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers - adaptive archer assist stand available

S’mores and camping safety with DEC Forest Rangers

Paddling and fly-fishing demonstrations led by licensed guides from Paul Smith’s College Battlefish Academy

Fishing - Strong Arm 2 Fishing Aids available

Kayaks, paddle boards, and canoes will be provided free of charge (ask about them at the entrance booth)

Adaptive sporting equipment demonstrations, bubble machines, and more from the Technology Related Assistance for Individuals with Disabilities Program

Lawn games and coloring with the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities

Bird watching demonstrations led by the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities - Adaptive birding scope setup, binoculars, and monocular available

Guest appearance from Smokey Bear

Giant inflatable Smokey Bear

Hiking and Leave No Trace TM information

Volleyball court and nature trails available

Swag giveaway

Leaf identification

Aquatic invasive species games for young anglers and boaters

Information on DEC Summer Camps

Accessible features at this site: Non-motorized boat launch with dock, fishing/wildlife viewing platform, picnic area and pavilion, hiking trail, beach access route, and restrooms.

The event will be held rain or shine. Equipment will be provided for activities, but attendees may bring their own equipment for personal use and are encouraged to bring their own snacks, water, and sunblock.

For more information on accessibility at DEC locations, check out the Accessible Recreation Destinations Map, or reach out to the assigned ADA Accessibility Coordinator at that location.

Visit DEC’s website for more information on Get Outdoors & Get Together Day.

Participants are encouraged to Love Our New York Lands all year by practicing Leave No Trace™ principles and by recreating safely and sustainably and hiking in suitable conditions based on weather and experience level.