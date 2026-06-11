Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,549 in the last 365 days.

DEC Region 9 to Host 'Get Outdoors & Get Together Day' Event at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Region 9 is hosting ‘Get Outdoors & Get Together Day’ on June 13 at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, Erie County. 

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day brings people of all abilities, ages, identities, and backgrounds together for a day of fun and healthy outdoor recreation activities at welcoming and inclusive locations across the state. Coinciding with National Get Outdoors Day, the event is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s initiative to broaden the diversity of users and ensure inclusivity of access to State public lands.

This year’s event is hosted by DEC and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Perseveration, in partnership with the Office of the Chief Disability Officer, the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, the Department of Veterans' Services, the Office of Mental Health, and the Justice Center for the Protection of People With Special Needs.

DEC Region 9, in partnership with the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Perseveration, is offering the following free opportunity for the public: 

Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center

Date: June 13, 2026 

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.  

Location: 93 Honorine Dr, Depew, NY 14043 

Contact: Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, (716) 683-5959 

Free activities and demonstrations include: 

  • Free kid’s fishing poles, courtesy of Texas Roadhouse, will be given to the first 100 kids in attendance! The Little Free Library will be giving away braille children’s books and adult audiobooks. 

  • Hoverball archery 

  • Birding opportunities, including learning to use binoculars - adaptive birding equipment available 

  • Explore what’s living in the Lily Pond 

  • Face painting 

  • Camping demonstration and “Fishing Game” - Strong Arm 2 Fishing Aids available 

  • Try geocaching with NYS Parks 

  • Lawn games 

  • Learn to geocache 

  • Leave No TraceTM information 

  • Scavenger hunts 

  • Sensory-calming space 

  • Food trucks 

  • Guided strolls 

    • 10:45 a.m. – Black Girls Hike Buffalo 

    • 11:15 a.m. – Buffalo Hike with Pride 

    • 12:00 p.m. – Muddy Wheels AccessAble Outdoors 

    • 12:45 p.m. – DEC Forest Ranger Sprague 

    • 1:15 p.m. – DEC Forester Tree ID Hike 

  • Giveaways, door prize, and more!  

  • Partner organizations include:  

    • B-Well 

    • Buffalo Ornithological Society 

    • Cheektowaga Youth Engaged in Service 

    • Cradle Beach 

    • DEC Hunter Education Program 

    • DEC Office of Indian Nation Affairs 

    • Friends of Reinstein Woods 

    • Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports 

    • New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation 

    • Ladders to the Outdoors 

    • Little Free Library 

    • Outside the Box Associates/Muddy Wheels AccessAble Outdoors 

    • NYS Office of Mental Health 

    • NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities 

    • NYS Department of Veterans’ Services 

    • Parks on the Air (Radio Association of WNY) 

    • Snapshot NY 

Accessible features at this site: Picnic pavilion, boardwalk, audio tours, and visitor center with interpretive exhibits, classrooms, and restrooms.  

The event will be held rain or shine. Equipment will be provided for activities, but attendees may bring their own equipment for personal use and are encouraged to bring their own snacks, water, and sunblock.

For more information on accessibility at DEC locations, check out the Accessible Recreation Destinations Map, or reach out to the assigned ADA Accessibility Coordinator at that location. 

Visit DEC’s website for more information on Get Outdoors & Get Together Day

Participants are encouraged to Love Our New York Lands all year by practicing Leave No Trace™ principles and by recreating safely and sustainably and hiking in suitable conditions based on weather and experience level.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DEC Region 9 to Host 'Get Outdoors & Get Together Day' Event at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.