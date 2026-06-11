DEC Region 9 to Host 'Get Outdoors & Get Together Day' Event at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Region 9 is hosting ‘Get Outdoors & Get Together Day’ on June 13 at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, Erie County.
Get Outdoors & Get Together Day brings people of all abilities, ages, identities, and backgrounds together for a day of fun and healthy outdoor recreation activities at welcoming and inclusive locations across the state. Coinciding with National Get Outdoors Day, the event is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s initiative to broaden the diversity of users and ensure inclusivity of access to State public lands.
This year’s event is hosted by DEC and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Perseveration, in partnership with the Office of the Chief Disability Officer, the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, the Department of Veterans' Services, the Office of Mental Health, and the Justice Center for the Protection of People With Special Needs.
DEC Region 9, in partnership with the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Perseveration, is offering the following free opportunity for the public:
Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center
Date: June 13, 2026
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Location: 93 Honorine Dr, Depew, NY 14043
Contact: Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, (716) 683-5959
Free activities and demonstrations include:
Free kid’s fishing poles, courtesy of Texas Roadhouse, will be given to the first 100 kids in attendance! The Little Free Library will be giving away braille children’s books and adult audiobooks.
Hoverball archery
Birding opportunities, including learning to use binoculars - adaptive birding equipment available
Explore what’s living in the Lily Pond
Face painting
Camping demonstration and “Fishing Game” - Strong Arm 2 Fishing Aids available
Try geocaching with NYS Parks
Lawn games
Learn to geocache
Leave No TraceTM information
Scavenger hunts
Sensory-calming space
Food trucks
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Guided strolls
10:45 a.m. – Black Girls Hike Buffalo
11:15 a.m. – Buffalo Hike with Pride
12:00 p.m. – Muddy Wheels AccessAble Outdoors
12:45 p.m. – DEC Forest Ranger Sprague
1:15 p.m. – DEC Forester Tree ID Hike
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Giveaways, door prize, and more!
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Partner organizations include:
B-Well
Buffalo Ornithological Society
Cheektowaga Youth Engaged in Service
Cradle Beach
DEC Hunter Education Program
DEC Office of Indian Nation Affairs
Friends of Reinstein Woods
Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports
New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation
Ladders to the Outdoors
Little Free Library
Outside the Box Associates/Muddy Wheels AccessAble Outdoors
NYS Office of Mental Health
NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities
NYS Department of Veterans’ Services
Parks on the Air (Radio Association of WNY)
Snapshot NY
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Accessible features at this site: Picnic pavilion, boardwalk, audio tours, and visitor center with interpretive exhibits, classrooms, and restrooms.
The event will be held rain or shine. Equipment will be provided for activities, but attendees may bring their own equipment for personal use and are encouraged to bring their own snacks, water, and sunblock.
For more information on accessibility at DEC locations, check out the Accessible Recreation Destinations Map, or reach out to the assigned ADA Accessibility Coordinator at that location.
Visit DEC’s website for more information on Get Outdoors & Get Together Day.
Participants are encouraged to Love Our New York Lands all year by practicing Leave No Trace™ principles and by recreating safely and sustainably and hiking in suitable conditions based on weather and experience level.
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