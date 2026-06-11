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DEC Region 3 to Host 'Get Outdoors & Get Together Day' with Three Events in Ulster and Dutchess Counties

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Region 3 is hosting ‘Get Outdoors & Get Together Day’ on June 13 at Kenneth L. Wilson Campground and Day Use Area, the Catskills Visitor Center, and Stony Kill Farm Environmental Education Center.

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day brings people of all abilities, ages, identities, and backgrounds together for a day of fun and healthy outdoor recreation activities at welcoming and inclusive locations across the state. Coinciding with National Get Outdoors Day, the event is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s initiative to broaden the diversity of users and ensure inclusivity of access to State public lands.

This year’s event is hosted by DEC and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Perseveration, in partnership with the Office of the Chief Disability Officer, the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, the Department of Veterans' Services, the Office of Mental Health, and the Justice Center for the Protection of People With Special Needs.

DEC Region 3 is offering the following free opportunities for the public: 

Kenneth L. Wilson Campground 

Date: June 13, 2026 

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

Location: 859 Wittenberg Road, Mount Tremper, NY 12457 

Contact: Todd Easton, [email protected], (845) 256-3099 

Free activities and demonstrations include: 

  • Boat trip with Ashokan Watershed 

  • Bird watching - adaptive birding scope setup, binoculars, and monoculars available 

  • K9 demonstrations with DEC Environmental Conservation Officers 

  • Adaptive equipment and demonstrations with SOAR Experiences and Technology Related Assistance for Individuals with Disability (TRAID) Center 

  • Fishing off the accessible fishing pier - fishing equipment, including adaptive Strong Arm 2 Fishing Aids, will be available 

  • Container gardening 

  • Self-guided hiking – accessible trail available 

Accessible features at this site: Fishing pier/wildlife viewing platform, hiking trail, picnic pavilion, and restrooms.  

Catskills Visitor Center 

Date: June 13, 2026 

Time: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. 

Location: 5096 New York 28, Mount Tremper, NY 12457 

Contact: Catskills Visitor Center (845) 688-3369 

Free activities and demonstrations include: 

  • Archery – adaptive archer-assist stand available (pre-registration for archery is encouraged and can be confirmed at this link

  • Bird watching - adaptive birding scope setup, binoculars, and monoculars available 

  • Sensory-attuned nature crafts 

  • Lawn games 

  • Field illustration for beginners 

  • A special performance by Arm-of-the-Sea Theater 

  • And more! 

Accessible features at this site: Picnic pavilion, hiking trail, and restrooms. Access Trax mats will be present to help navigate uneven terrain. 

Stony Kill Farm Environmental Education Center

Date: June 13, 2026 

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Location: 79 Farmstead Lane, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 

Contact: Stony Kill Foundation (845) 831-3800 

Free activities and demonstrations include: 

  • Fishing 101 at the South Entrance Pond – Strong Arm 2 Fishing Aids available 

  • Nature scavenger hunt 

  • Lawn games 

  • Orienteering – the sport of navigation 

  • Touch table 

  • Birding table – adaptive birding scope setup, binoculars, and monocular available 

  • ‘Plant a Seed’ with the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities 

  • Meet DEC Forest Rangers and Smokey Bear 

  • Touch-A-Truck 

  • Guided Programs: 

  • 10:15 a.m.: ‘A Bird Walk for Everyone’ on Farmstead Lane, led by the Waterman Bird Club. Meet at the Waterman Bird Club Table at 10:05 a.m. 

  • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Open Barn – come see our farm animals 

  • 1:15 p.m.: ‘A Naturalist Walk for Everyone’ on our ADA-accessible Woodland Trail. Meet at the kiosk in the Learning Center parking lot at the head of the Woodland Trail at 1:10 p.m. 

  • Information Tables: 

  • Stony Kill Foundation 

  • Waterman Bird Club 

  • NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities 

Accessible features at this site: Hiking trail, picnic area, restrooms, and wheelchair ramp access to the barn.  

The event will be held rain or shine. Equipment will be provided for activities, but attendees may bring their own equipment for personal use and are encouraged to bring their own snacks, water, and sunblock.

For more information on accessibility at DEC locations, check out the Accessible Recreation Destinations Map, or reach out to the assigned ADA Accessibility Coordinator at that location. 

Visit DEC’s website for more information on Get Outdoors & Get Together Day.

Participants are encouraged to Love Our New York Lands all year by practicing Leave No Trace™ principles and by recreating safely and sustainably and hiking in suitable conditions based on weather and experience level.

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DEC Region 3 to Host 'Get Outdoors & Get Together Day' with Three Events in Ulster and Dutchess Counties

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