Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,549 in the last 365 days.

DEC Region 5 to Host 'Get Outdoors & Get Together Day Event at Scaroon Manor Campground

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Region 5 is hosting ‘Get Outdoors & Get Together Day’ on June 13 at Scaroon Manor Campground, Warren County. 

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day brings people of all abilities, ages, identities, and backgrounds together for a day of fun and healthy outdoor recreation activities at welcoming and inclusive locations across the state. Coinciding with National Get Outdoors Day, the event is part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s initiative to broaden the diversity of users and ensure inclusivity of access to State public lands.

This year’s event is hosted by DEC and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Perseveration, in partnership with the Office of the Chief Disability Officer, the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, the Department of Veterans' Services, the Office of Mental Health, and the Justice Center for the Protection of People With Special Needs.

DEC Region 5 is offering the following free opportunity for the public:

Scaroon Manor Campground 

Date: June 13, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Location: 8728 State Route 9, Pottersville, NY 12860  

Contact: Nicole Revai, [email protected], (518) 897-1242   

Free activities and demonstrations include: 

  • Archery with DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers - adaptive archer assist stand available 

  • S’mores and camping safety with DEC Forest Rangers 

  • Paddling and fly-fishing demonstrations led by licensed guides from Paul Smith’s College Battlefish Academy 

  • Fishing - Strong Arm 2 Fishing Aids available 

  • Kayaks, paddle boards, and canoes will be provided free of charge (ask about them at the entrance booth) 

  • Adaptive sporting equipment demonstrations, bubble machines, and more from the Technology Related Assistance for Individuals with Disabilities Program 

  • Lawn games and coloring with the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities 

  • Bird watching demonstrations led by the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities - Adaptive birding scope setup, binoculars, and monocular available 

  • Guest appearance from Smokey Bear 

  • Giant inflatable Smokey Bear 

  • Hiking and Leave No TraceTM information 

  • Volleyball court and nature trails available 

  • Swag giveaway 

  • Leaf identification 

  • Aquatic invasive species games for young anglers and boaters 

  • Information on DEC Summer Camps 

Accessible features at this site: Non-motorized boat launch with dock, fishing/wildlife viewing platform, picnic area and pavilion, hiking trail, beach access route, and restrooms.

The event will be held rain or shine. Equipment will be provided for activities, but attendees may bring their own equipment for personal use and are encouraged to bring their own snacks, water, and sunblock.

For more information on accessibility at DEC locations, check out the Accessible Recreation Destinations Map, or reach out to the assigned ADA Accessibility Coordinator at that location. 

Visit DEC’s website for more information on Get Outdoors & Get Together Day.  

Participants are encouraged to Love Our New York Lands all year by practicing Leave No Trace™ principles and by recreating safely and sustainably and hiking in suitable conditions based on weather and experience level.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DEC Region 5 to Host 'Get Outdoors & Get Together Day Event at Scaroon Manor Campground

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.