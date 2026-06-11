Sounds of The Set Returns to Downtown Delray Beach This Summer

DDA Logo Sounds of The Set featuring the Blackmer’s Market Sounds of The Set featuring the Blackmer’s Market Sounds of The Set featuring the Blackmer’s Market Sounds of The Set featuring the Blackmer’s Market

Live Music, Local Vendors, and Community Celebration Return to The Set Neighborhood This June and August

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA), in partnership with “The Set” and the West Atlantic Redevelopment Coalition, Inc., will present Sounds of The Set featuring the Blackmer’s Market this summer in Downtown Delray Beach.Designed as a free neighborhood celebration of music, culture, creativity and community connection, Sounds of The Set brings together residents and visitors in Delray Beach’s historic neighborhood, known as the “The Set.”The event will feature live performances by South Florida band J.M. and the Sweets, known for their blend of soul, funk, blues, jazz, and rock, along with The Blackmer’s Market, showcasing local small businesses, artists, makers, and creatives.EVENT DETAILSWhat: Sounds of The Set featuring The Blackmer’s MarketWhen: Thursday, June 25, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Thursday, August 27, 2026 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.Where: The Set neighborhood, from Libby Wesley Plaza (2 SW 5th Avenue) to The Hive (34 SW 5th Avenue), Downtown Delray Beach, FLThe event is free and open to the public. More Information can be found here: https://downtowndelraybeach.com/do/sounds-of-the-set About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

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