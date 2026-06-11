Environmental Protection Commission meeting agenda, published 06/11/2026

DES MOINES – The Environmental Protection Commission (EPC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will have their monthly business meeting June 16, 2026. The meeting is virtual only.

The meeting starts at 10:00 a.m. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone.

To join by video, connect with meet.google.com/wps-igfq-dsb. To join by phone, call 614-686-0310, and enter PIN 564 757 480, followed by the pound (#) sign. Written comments may be submitted up to 24 hours before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to 6200 Park Ave Suite 200, Des Moines, IA 50321.

The agenda for the meeting:

Monthly Reports

Directors Remarks

Environmental Management System Proposals - Grant Funding

Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund – FY 2027 Intended Use Plans

Contract Decisions: Linn County - Linn County Air Quality Program Polk County - Polk County Air Quality Program University of Northern Iowa - Technical Air Quality Assistance for Small Businesses State Hygienic Laboratory (SHL) at the University of Iowa - Ambient Air Monitoring



Find the complete agenda and more information under the Environmental Protection Commission section of the DNR’s website.

Commissioners include: Mark Stutsman, chair, Hills; Patricia Foley, vice chair, Huxley; Jim Christensen, secretary, Linn Grove; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Jason Ballard, Fairfield; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Dawn Refsell, Runnells; Kyle Tobiason, Center Junction, and Roger Zylstra, Lynnville. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.