Water use permits for review, published 06/11/2026

DES MOINES – The DNR Water Quality Bureau has the following draft water use permits posted for public review. Water use permits regulate how Iowa’s water resources are allocated to ensure facilities use water efficiently and responsibly, at rates and quantities consistent with permit conditions.

As part of the permit review process, the public has the right, and is encouraged, to comment on draft water use permits. Please submit any comments to wateruse@dnr.iowa.gov by 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. Comments can also be sent to: 6200 Park Avenue, Suite 200, Des Moines, Iowa 50321.

Water Use Permits for Review

Find permit document details at: www.iowadnr.gov/waterusepermits

Pocahontas County

Dutchland Dairy, 30495 465th St, Rolfe, IA 50581

Log No. 34,614

Dean Duitscher, on behalf of Dutchland Dairy, requests a modification to their water use permit authorizing withdrawals of withdraw water from four existing Cretaceous Dakota Sandstone formation wells, the wells are approximately 115 feet deep - 180 feet deep, and 119 feet deep; and three proposed Cretaceous Dakota Sandstone wells, all about 122 feet deep, on land generally described as the SE ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 4, T92N, R31W, and also from an existing farm pond located on land generally described as the SE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 33, T93N, R31W, Pocahontas County, Iowa, in the maximum quantity of 60 million gallons per year at a maximum rate of 185 gallons per minute from the wells, and in the maximum quantity of 3 million gallons per year at a maximum rate of 500 gallons per minute from the farm pond for use at the permittee’s dairy operations.

Note: The water being used from the farm pond is only permitted for the lagoon operations and in no way will the farm pond water be used for domestic dairy production or cleansing processes.

This proposed modification represents an increase to the withdrawal quantity from 20 million gallons per year to 60 million gallons per year; three new wells are being added as referenced above.

The Department has determined that this use of water conforms to the relevant criteria (Iowa Code Chapter 455B and Iowa Administrative Code 567) and recommends the permit be granted.

A copy of the summary report for the application is available at the website address listed above, or upon request to the Department at the address listed above. Public comments can be sent to wateruse@dnr.iowa.gov, and should specify the applicant's log number. The public comment period ends July 2.