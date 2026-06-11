Critically Acclaimed Comedy OUT OF ORDER Comes Home to Hollywood With Dances With Films Debut

Out of Order - Poster Out of Order.Film Still 1 Out of Order.Film Still 2 Out of Order.Film Still 3 Out of Order.Film Still 4

Blood Sweat & Honey Comes on Board for International Sales

Out of Order has been a passion project from the beginning,” — Guy Jacobson, Co-Writer/Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The multi-Award-winning madcap legal comedy Out of Order , starring Brandon Routh, Sam Huntington and Brooke Shields, directed by Guy Jacobson (Priority Films), and co-written by Jacobson and Megan Freels Johnston, will have a special one night only screening in the heart of Hollywood at the Dances With Films Film Festival as an Official Selection, alongside the announcement that Blood Sweat & Honey has come on board to helm international sales for the film.Featuring a star-studded ensemble cast of Hollywood veterans, Out of Order stars Brandon Routh (Superman Returns, DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Sam Huntington (Being Human), Brooke Shields (Pretty Baby, Suddenly Susan) whose new TV show You're Killing Me was just renewed for a 2nd season, Sandra Bernhard (who will next appear in the upcoming season of HBO's The White Lotus), Emmy winner Luis Guzmán (Wednesday, Boogie Nights), Tony Award nominee Krista Rodriguez (Smash, Halston), Critics Award nominee Asher Grodman (Ghosts), and Tao Okamoto (Wolverine, West World), who recently won Best Actress at Cannes – the first Japanese person to ever been honored at Cannes.The film has continued to build momentum on the festival circuit, taking home multiple Best features awards in fifteen festivals across four continents ahead of its Los Angeles debut. Audiences can buy tickets here now to this Los Angeles premiere screening on Monday, June 22nd at 8:30pm at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters.Out of Order follows John Slater (Routh), a disheveled young lawyer who tries to win back his glamorous ex by landing a job at a high-powered law firm, only to end up representing both sides of the same lawsuit, in disguise. What follows is a dizzying dual-identity farce involving secret aliases, fake mustaches, and a pharmaceutical giant with plenty to hide. A perfect fish-out-of-water comedy, Out of Order is a comedic tour de force led by Routh’s unstoppable cinematic double life, offering comedy gold on screen with standout moments alongside Huntington and Shields. This is a true return to the comedies helmed by Robin Williams, Jim Carrey, and other legends who defined a generation of cinema.The film is directed by Guy Jacobson from an original screenplay by Jacobson and Megan Freels Johnston.Produced by Aimee Schoof and Isen Robbins alongside Chris Bongirne, Stephen Tedeschi, Katy Donnelly, Jesse Manning and Brandon Routh. Out of Order is a tour de force performance by Routh, combining classic situational comedy with a sharp contemporary edge and a standout legendary ensemble cast."Out of Order has been a passion project from the beginning," said Jacobson. "We wanted to make a smart, fast-moving comedy driven by character and performance, and it's been incredibly rewarding to see audiences all over the world responding the way they have."Alex Nohe of Blood Sweat & Honey is handling international sales. Follow the film here and check out the trailer here for this not to be missed comedy.

Official Trailer

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