Adriana’s Insurance Celebrates the Soccer Season with Massive Free Festival and Banda El Recodo Concert in Chula Vista

Adriana’s Puro Soccer Fest: Official flyer for the free community festival on June 18 in Downtown Chula Vista, featuring a live Banda El Recodo concert and international soccer viewings, produced by Adriana’s Insurance Adriana Gallardo, CEO and Founder of Adriana’s Insurance, gears up for Adriana’s Puro Soccer Fest in Chula Vista. The free June 18 event celebrates Latino pride, sports, and culture.

Adriana’s Puro Soccer Fest brings a free 2-hour concert by Banda El Recodo, live soccer viewing, and family fan zones to Downtown Chula Vista on June 18.

As Latinos, we come to this country to work hard, build opportunities, contribute, and create a better future (...) This festival is a celebration of everything we can accomplish when we come together” — Adriana Gallardo, Founder and CEO

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to supporting the community, Adriana Gallardo and Adriana's Insurance always play to win. This time, the renowned Mexican businesswoman is proving once again that success means more when it is shared. Guided by the vision that has made her one of the most influential Latina entrepreneurs in the country, Gallardo has scored another massive victory for the community by presenting Adriana’s Puro Soccer Fest . This unprecedented celebration will unite thousands of families on June 18th in Downtown Chula Vista.Driven by the core value of "Growing Together," Gallardo and Adriana’s Insurance are opening the doors to a completely free event that blends soccer, music, culture, and family entertainment. The 10-hour festival is intentionally designed to express profound gratitude to the community that has supported the company’s growth for over three decades.The massive celebration will feature live broadcasts of major international soccer matches on giant screens—highlighted by the highly anticipated showdown between Mexico and South Korea. Attendees can also look forward to interactive fan zones, community activations, and a spectacular grand finale: a free, full two-hour concert by the legendary Banda El Recodo, widely recognized as "La Madre de Todas las Bandas" (The Mother of All Bands).What sets this historic festival apart is the business behind it: Adriana’s Insurance. The company is not participating as a corporate sponsor; they are the producers of the event, spearheading the comprehensive planning, organization, and execution of one of Southern California's most significant free community celebrations of the year.To bring this grand vision to life, Adriana’s Insurance has forged premier strategic partnerships with top-tier organizations, including San Diego FC (SDFC)—San Diego's new Major League Soccer (MLS) professional team—and the City of Chula Vista. The event is further strengthened by corporate and media partners like Telemundo 20 and Radio Frontera.Beyond the world-class entertainment, Adriana’s Puro Soccer Fest delivers a powerful message of unity, gratitude, and hope. Gallardo has frequently emphasized that Adriana’s Insurance was built on the trust of millions of hard-working families, which is why she remains committed to investing in initiatives that positively impact the communities it serves."As Latinos, we come to this country to work hard, build opportunities, contribute, and create a better future for our families and communities," expressed Adriana Gallardo, CEO and Founder of Adriana’s Insurance. "This festival is a celebration of everything we can accomplish when we come together. We want families to enjoy themselves, celebrate their culture, and remember that anything is possible when you work hard and never forget where you came from."The event also highlights the leadership of a proudly Mexican-founded company that continues to break barriers and demonstrate that Latino-owned businesses can succeed at the highest level while creating opportunities and giving back to the communities that helped them grow.More than 40,000 attendees from across Southern California and Baja California are expected to attend, making Adriana’s Puro Soccer Fest one of the largest free cultural, sports, and community celebrations of the year. Because when a community grows together, everyone wins.Adriana’s Puro Soccer Fest Highlights:• Free two-hour concert by Banda El Recodo• Live viewing of international soccer matches• Giant viewing screens and fan zones• Family-friendly community activations• Giveaways and fan engagement experiences• Participation from major community and corporate partners• Completely free admission for all attendeesEvent Details:• Event: Adriana’s Puro Soccer Fest — Produced by Adriana’s Insurance• Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026• Time: 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.• Location: Third Avenue, Downtown Chula Vista, CA (Memorial Park)• Admission: Completely Free, register at purosoccerfest.com

Adriana's Puro Soccer Fest with Free Concert of Banda El Recodo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.