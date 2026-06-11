How Canoga Park Homeowners Are Eliminating HVAC Repair Costs for the Next 10 Years

Cooling By Design provides expert HVAC installation, repair, and maintenance across Canoga Park and the San Fernando Valley. License #1148982. Cooling By Design — Licensed & Insured HVAC Contractor serving Canoga Park and the San Fernando Valley. License #1148982.

Cooling By Design now covers HVAC parts, labor, maintenance & payments for 10 years — helping Canoga Park homeowners eliminate repair costs for good.

Canoga Park homeowners shouldn't have to worry about what their HVAC warranty covers or doesn't cover. We built 10-year full coverage so they never have to think about it again.” — Adi Gendelman

CANOGA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For most Canoga Park homeowners, installing a new HVAC system is supposed to solve a problem. Too often, it creates new ones. The warranty expires after year one. Maintenance gets skipped. A repair bill arrives at the worst possible time. Cooling By Design — a licensed HVAC contractor Canoga Park residents have come to rely on — is ending that cycle entirely with the launch of its 10-Year HVAC Comfort Plan: a single decision that covers parts, labor, professional maintenance, and flexible payments for a full decade.The Real Cost of a "Standard" HVAC InstallationMost HVAC installations come with a manufacturer's parts warranty and little else. What homeowners discover too late is how quickly the costs compound after that warranty's first year. A failed capacitor. A refrigerant leak. A blower motor that gives out on the hottest day of a Canoga Park summer. Each of these is a separate bill, a separate service call, and a separate negotiation — none of which the homeowner budgeted for when they signed for the original installation.Then there is the maintenance problem. Industry data consistently shows that HVAC systems without regular seasonal tune-ups fail 40% earlier than properly maintained units. Yet most homeowners skip maintenance — not because they don't understand its value, but because scheduling it, remembering it, and paying for it separately every season creates friction that is easy to defer until something breaks.Cooling By Design identified these four recurring pain points that Canoga Park homeowners face after a standard HVAC installation:• Surprise repair bills after the manufacturer's first-year coverage expires• Skipped seasonal maintenance that silently shortens system lifespan• Emergency replacements during peak summer heat with no financial buffer• Confusing warranty language that excludes labor, limits coverage, and creates disputesThe 10-Year HVAC Comfort Plan was built to eliminate all four — in a single decision, made once, at the time of installation.The Solution: Install Once. Relax for 10 Years.When a Canoga Park homeowner installs their HVAC system through Cooling By Design's 10-year HVAC warranty Canoga Park program, they are not just purchasing a system. They are purchasing a decade of certainty — with four pillars of coverage that work together to eliminate every category of post-installation stress.Pillar 1: 10-Year Parts Warranty — No Hidden ExclusionsEvery component of the installed HVAC system is covered under a full 10-year parts warranty — with no hidden exclusions and no fine print surprises. If a part fails at any point within the decade, it is replaced at no cost to the homeowner. Capacitors, compressors, motors, coils, circuit boards — covered. The warranty is designed to be read and understood in plain language, because a warranty that requires a legal interpreter is not a warranty — it is a liability.Pillar 2: 10-Year Labor Coverage — No Invoice. No Stress.Parts warranties without labor coverage are one of the most common sources of homeowner frustration in the HVAC industry. A part may be free — but the service call, the diagnostic fee, and the technician's labor can still run $200 to $600 per visit. Cooling By Design's Comfort Plan eliminates that entirely. If service is ever required on a covered system, labor is already included. No invoice arrives. No negotiation happens. The technician comes, the work is done, and the homeowner pays nothing.Pillar 3: 10-Year Professional Maintenance — 20 Tune-Ups IncludedEvery HVAC system enrolled in the Comfort Plan receives professional seasonal maintenance twice per year for the full 10-year term — that is 20 scheduled tune-ups, pre-booked and included in the plan. Each visit covers filter inspection, coil cleaning, refrigerant level check, electrical connection tightening, thermostat calibration, and a full system performance review.This is the maintenance that prevents 80% of HVAC breakdowns before they happen. It is the difference between a system that runs efficiently for 15 years and one that requires emergency replacement in 8. For Canoga Park homeowners, where summer temperatures demand reliable cooling performance for months at a time, consistent maintenance is not optional — it is the single most impactful thing a homeowner can do to protect their investment.Pillar 4: 10-Year Flexible Payments — Structured for Real HouseholdsThe final pillar of the Comfort Plan addresses the financial reality that a full HVAC installation represents a significant investment for most families. Rather than requiring full payment upfront or pushing homeowners into high-interest financing, Cooling By Design offers flexible payment structures spread over time — designed around the household's actual budget, not a lender's preferred repayment schedule."We built this plan because we kept hearing the same four frustrations from Canoga Park homeowners, year after year," said a spokesperson for Cooling By Design. "Surprise bills. Skipped maintenance. Emergency replacements. Payment pressure. The 10-Year Comfort Plan makes all four of those problems disappear — with one decision, made once. That's what it means to actually solve a problem instead of just selling a product."Expert AC Installation Serving Canoga Park and the San Fernando ValleyBeyond the Comfort Plan, Cooling By Design provides full-spectrum AC installation Canoga Park services for residential and commercial properties across Canoga Park and the greater San Fernando Valley. The company's certified technicians handle complete system design, load calculation, equipment selection, installation, and commissioning — ensuring every system is sized and configured correctly for the specific property, not just swapped in as a generic replacement.Additional services include heating system repair and installation, commercial HVAC solutions, ductwork and ventilation design, and indoor air quality and insulation upgrades — all available as standalone services or bundled with the 10-Year Comfort Plan.How to Claim the 10-Year HVAC Comfort Plan:Contact Cooling By Design at (877) 702-6654 or office@coolingbydesign.com. Same-day consultations available. 24-hour emergency service for existing customers.About Cooling By DesignCooling By Design is a Licensed Canoga Park HVAC Contractor (License #1148982). AC, heating, commercial HVAC & air quality services across the San Fernando Valley. 5-star rated, same-day service, 10-year warranty. Call (877) 702-6654.

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