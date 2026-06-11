YMCA of Greater Seattle and CityU Partner to Advance Student Success, Workforce Opportunity, and Community Well-Being

YMCA Greater Seattle logo City University of Seattle

This collaboration represents an important step and a model for how we can partner with educational institutions to advance whole-person health, community wellbeing, and opportunity” — Loria Yeadon, President & CEO of the YMCA of Greater Seattle

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The YMCA of Greater Seattle and City University of Seattle announced that they have signed a Letter of Intent establishing a strategic partnership to expand equitable access to education, whole-person health, and career pathways for students, staff, and the broader community. The Letter of Intent was signed on June 10, 2026.Through this collaboration, City University of Seattle aspires to serve as a preferred education provider for YMCA staff, while the YMCA of Greater Seattle aspires to be a preferred health and wellness provider for City University students, faculty, and staff.Key Elements of the Partnership• Scholarships for one YMCA staff member and one Y Scholar• Career and academic pathways supporting YMCA staff advancement• Work-study, job, internship, and practicum opportunities for City University students at the YMCA• Complimentary 'Try the Y' memberships for City University students, faculty, and staff, with need-based financial assistance for continued access.• Expanded YMCA membership access for eligible military-affiliated students, faculty, and staff"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to expanding access to education and supporting the evolving needs of students and working adults," said Suzanne Elise Walsh, President of City University of Seattle."As we mark 150 years of service, we are building partnerships that expand access, remove barriers, and strengthen communities," said Loria Yeadon, President & CEO of the YMCA of Greater Seattle. "This collaboration represents an important step and a model for how we can partner with educational institutions to advance whole-person health, community wellbeing, and opportunity."About the YMCA of Greater SeattleThe YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility serving King, Pierce, Lewis, San Juan, and south Snohomish counties to advance equity and justice for all through whole person health and transforming lives through collaboration, belonging, achievement, and community connection. The Y strives to create an inclusive environment where everyone—especially young people—can reach their full potential in spirit, mind, and body. In 2025, the YMCA of Greater Seattle served more than 214,000 people across the Puget Sound region at 13 local Ys, three overnight camp properties, 40 day camp partnership sites, 59 Before- and After- School partnership sites, seven Early Education Center locations, and 11 young adult shelter and housing facilities. The YMCA of Greater Seattle awarded over $8M in financial assistance to ensure membership and vital programs and services are accessible to all. Learn more at seattleymca.org.About City University of SeattleCity University of Seattle is an accredited, nonprofit university dedicated to providing career-relevant education for busy professionals, adult learners, and those connected to military service. Since 1973, CityU has reimagined higher education in the Pacific Northwest and around the world, with more than 20 years of leadership in online learning. Recognized as a Top 10 educator of adults nationwide, CityU offers over 65 degree and certificate programs in business, education, health and social sciences, and technology. Students benefit from flexible online and on-site options, practitioner faculty, and a strong professional network that includes employers such as Amazon, Boeing, Microsoft, Starbucks, and Google.Media ContactsYMCA of Greater Seattle:Ayn Dietrich-Williams | Assistant Vice President, Marketing & Communicationpr@seattleymca.org, adwilliams@seattleymca.org(206) 382-5085

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