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New 2026 research shows AI trip-planning has gone mainstream — and that its biggest weakness is accuracy. A food-and-travel test found the same 80/20 split.

The 2026 research and our own France trip landed in the same place: AI is excellent at the big decisions and unreliable on the details that actually make a trip.” — Amber S. Hoffman, Food & Drink Destinations

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence became a mainstream travel-planning tool in 2026, but new industry research points to a consistent weakness: AI is far better at shaping the outline of a trip than at getting the details right. A hands-on test by the food and travel publication Food & Drink Destinations reached the same conclusion — and put a number on it.

According to Phocuswright, 56% of U.S. leisure travelers used AI for at least one trip in the past year, up from 43% months earlier — the fastest behavioral shift the travel industry has seen in a decade. Yet adoption has not closed a persistent trust gap. In Simon-Kucher's Global Travel Trends 2026 study of more than 10,000 travelers across ten markets, those dissatisfied with AI pointed to the same failures: 52% said the answers were inaccurate, and 47% said the recommendations were too generic.

Food & Drink Destinations tested that gap in the real world. Founders Amber and Eric Hoffman — food and travel writers who have visited well over seventy countries, visited over a hundred wineries across Europe and lived in Spain and Ireland — used Gemini and Perplexity to plan a complete trip across France, then graded the results. Their verdict: about 80% accurate. AI handled the big-picture decisions well, choosing the destination, sequencing the route, and surfacing places they would never have found on their own. It failed on the specifics — wrong restaurant hours, generic recommendations, and in one instance a wine tasting that did not exist.

That 80/20 split mirrors the survey data almost exactly. The Hoffmans argue the gap is widest in food and drink travel, where the details that make a trip — whether a market is open, whether a dish is the authentic regional version or a tourist imitation — change quickly and resist being generalized into a confident answer.

Their practical conclusion is to use AI for the scaffolding and verify the specifics independently. They also see a broader shift for the travel industry: as AI absorbs logistics and listicles, first-hand reporting and lived experience become more valuable, not less. The full analysis, examining what AI travel planning gets right and wrong against the 2026 data, is published on Food & Drink Destinations.

About Food & Drink Destinations Food & Drink Destinations is a food and travel publication featuring first-hand culinary guides across Asia and Europe, written by experienced culinary travelers. Amber is the author of multiple commissioned culinary travel guides, including The Food Traveler's Guide to Emilia-Romagna and The Food Traveler's Guide to The Costa Brava.

Amber S. Hoffman is the founder and CEO of The FS Agency, which advises hotels and hospitality brands on AI search and LLM visibility — the professional lens she brought to testing how well AI surfaces and recommends real-world hospitality businesses. Hoffman is also the author of the forthcoming book Before the Booking: Closing the Hotel AI Discovery Gap to Drive Total Revenue, a strategic guide for hotel owners, asset managers, and leadership teams. Before the Booking will be published in late June 2026.

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