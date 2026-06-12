Métis Crossing Wins Attraction of the Year at the 2026 Edmonton Tourism Awards

Métis Crossing Logo Métis Crossing CEO Juanita Marois and team members Sabina Brouwer, Shannon McEwen, Elise Lazina, and Laura Malcolm accept the Attraction of the Year award at the 2026 Edmonton Tourism Awards, joined on stage by D'Arcy Vane of Alberta Counsel.

Recognition highlights growing national profile of Indigenous-led cultural tourism in Alberta

The work being done across Edmonton's visitor economy is remarkable, and we are proud to stand alongside organizations that care so deeply about this city and this region.” — Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Métis Crossing has taken home the Attraction of the Year award at the 2026 Edmonton Tourism Awards, presented by Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels. The award was presented June 5 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.The ceremony celebrated the people, programs, and organizations that make Edmonton a vibrant tourism destination. Judged by an independent panel and sponsored in part by Alberta Counsel, the Attraction of the Year category honours venues that promote visitor participation and satisfaction, showcase regional tourism experiences, and build tourism and economic activity for the City of Edmonton.Owned by the Otipemisiwak Métis Government and operated by Métis Crossing Ventures Ltd., Métis Crossing is Canada's first major Métis cultural destination. The destination sits on 688 acres of historic river lots along the North Saskatchewan River, approximately 1.5 hours northeast of Edmonton, and draws visitors year-round with the Cultural Gathering Centre, 40-room boutique Lodge, the Visions, Hopes and Dreams at Métis Crossing Wildlife Park, Sky Watching Domes and Cabins."Attractions represent the core fabric of communities, and Métis Crossing is a proud contributor to this one," said Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing. "I want to congratulate all of tonight's winners and finalists. The work being done across Edmonton's visitor economy is remarkable, and we are proud to stand alongside organizations that care so deeply about this city and this region. To be recognized in that company means a great deal to our team and to our Nation."Chris Yeung, Executive Director of Edmonton Destination Marketing Hotels, echoed that sentiment. "Métis Crossing, although just a short drive outside of Edmonton, is a world-class experience that elevates Edmonton's place as a top travel destination," said Yeung. "The Attraction of the Year award recognizes an outstanding attraction that excels in delivering a top-tier visitor experience while leading in industry best practices — everything that Métis Crossing embodies. Congratulations to the entire Métis Crossing team. You are a true reflection of the tourism excellence Edmonton has to offer the world."The win builds on a strong run of recognition for the destination, including the 2026 ITAC Alberta Provincial Indigenous Tourism Leadership Award, the CCIB Indigenous Women in Leadership Award for CEO Juanita Marois, and the 2025 Emerald Award for the Salay Prayzaan solar project. Métis Crossing has been featured in the Globe and Mail, AFAR Magazine, and other national and international outlets, and partners with Explore Edmonton, Indigenous Tourism Alberta, and Travel Alberta on regional and international tourism projects.For more information, visit metiscrossing.com.About Métis CrossingMétis Crossing is Canada's first major Métis cultural destination, situated on 688 acres of historic river lots along the North Saskatchewan River. Dreamed of, designed, built and operated by Métis people, the destination welcomes visitors year-round to engage with Métis history, culture, and worldviews through immersive programming, accommodation, and wildlife experiences.

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