Compuvi Raises Seed Funding at $40M Valuation to Scale Confinaid's Compliance Platform

Backed by Ozay Law Firm and Turkish investor Mr. Yildiz, the round supports Confinaid's expansion across regulated enterprise sectors.

I was impressed by the platform's deep expertise and clear vision. I believe Confinaid is creating an entirely new category within enterprise compliance technology.” — Mr. Yildiz

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compuvi , the LegalTech and RegTech AI company behind Confinaid , today announced seed financing at a $40 million post-money valuation. The round is backed by Turkish investor Islam Yildiz and by Ozay Law Firm, the Istanbul-based law firm led by founding partner Merter Ozay. The firm joins Compuvi as both a financial investor and the company's strategic legal partner in the region. Additional institutional and strategic participants are expected to be disclosed in the coming months.The investment supports the continued expansion of Confinaid, Compuvi's preventive legal and compliance risk intelligence platform . Operating at the intersection of LegalTech and RegTech, Confinaid is defining a new category, preventive compliance, as the company scales commercial engagements with regulated enterprises across financial services, healthcare, legal, telecom, energy, and listed technology sectors.Building on a Year of ExecutionOver the past year, Compuvi has matured Confinaid from initial release to its first generally available enterprise version, joined NVIDIA Inception, Cloudflare for Startups, and many other accelerator and ecosystem programs, begun commercial engagements with enterprises across regulated industries, established legal and compliance advisory relationships across the United States, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, and initiated SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001 certification processes.The seed financing follows this period of product maturation and ecosystem development, positioning Compuvi to accelerate Confinaid's adoption across global enterprise markets through 2026 and beyond.A Strategic Vote of ConfidenceThe combined participation of Ozay Law Firm and Mr. Yildiz reflects strategic conviction in Confinaid's approach to preventing compliance risk at the moment of creation. The firm's dual role, simultaneously investor and regional legal partner, signals an alignment between capital and domain expertise that compliance platforms rarely achieve at the seed stage. For a company building a new category at the intersection of law, regulation, and artificial intelligence, having a leading law firm place its own capital alongside its legal partnership creates a structural validation that purely financial investment cannot replicate.“While many AI solutions in the market are focused on solving similar problems, Confinaid has developed a unique approach in the field of Preventive Compliance. I was impressed by the platform’s deep expertise and clear vision, both rooted in the real-world needs of legal, compliance, and ethics teams. I believe Confinaid is creating an entirely new category within enterprise compliance technology.” said Mr. Yildiz.“Modern enterprises face a new generation of legal and compliance risk that demands new infrastructure. Confinaid is the first platform we have seen that approaches this challenge with the legal rigor, technical depth, and architectural seriousness the moment requires. We believe in this thesis enough to back it with our own capital, and to stand alongside Compuvi as its strategic legal partner in the region as it scales globally.” said Mr. Ozay, founding partner of Ozay Law Firm.Where the Capital GoesThe seed financing will fund three priorities: continued investment in Confinaid's AI engineering, the buildout of go-to-market capabilities across the United States and the European Union, and the achievement of enterprise-grade security and compliance certifications. The company will also expand its policy library, integration coverage, and human-in-the-loop review tooling across its target sectors.“Our thesis since founding has been that preventive compliance becomes a competitive advantage in the AI era, not a cost of operating in it,” said Ataberk Ciftlikli, Founder and CEO of Compuvi. “This financing accelerates everything we are building toward. The partnership with Ozay Law Firm, simultaneously as an investor and our strategic legal partner in the region, brings a level of alignment that goes beyond capital alone. We are grateful to Yildiz and to Ozay for their conviction in this moment.”About ConfinaidConfinaid is a preventive legal and compliance risk intelligence platform developed by Compuvi, a LegalTech and RegTech AI company founded in 2025. Defining a new category in enterprise compliance, the platform helps organizations detect, review, and prevent compliance risks across communications, documents, and workflows, combining AI-driven classification, human-in-the-loop review, and audit-ready evidence generation in a single environment built for regulated industries. More information is available at confinaid.com and compuvi.com.

Introducing Confinaid: Prevent Risks Before They Become Incidents

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