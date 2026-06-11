Lakeshore Foundation and United Spinal Association announce strategic partnership

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lakeshore Foundation and United Spinal Association have announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access, advocacy and opportunities for people living with spinal cord injuries and other physical disabilities nationwide. The collaborative agreement between the two nonprofit leaders in accessibility is designed to strengthen each organization’s ability to advance health initiatives, engage local communities and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.“I am thrilled to announce Lakeshore’s new national strategic partnership with United Spinal Association,” said John D. Kemp, President and CEO of Lakeshore Foundation. “Our world-class adapted sports and fitness programs combined with United Spinal’s peer support and spinal cord injury resources will strengthen both organizations as we work together to provide new opportunities for individuals with disabilities to live active, healthy and independent lives.”As part of the agreement, Lakeshore will assist United Spinal with adapted sports and health programming. United Spinal will spread the programs through its vast network and both organizations will collaborate on marketing efforts and engagement with underserved communities, including veterans.“Together, United Spinal Association and Lakeshore Foundation are expanding national advocacy, community programming, and chapter engagement—including initiatives in Outdoor Access and Health Equity—while leveraging Lakeshore's nationally recognized expertise in recreational programming, health and wellness, and oral healthcare,” said Matthew Castelluccio, CEO of United Spinal Association. “By combining our strengths, we are creating stronger pathways for people with disabilities to thrive and lead healthier, more connected lives."One of the first collaborations will be the distribution of co-branded "New Beginning Backpacks" containing recovery essentials, peer-led resources and expert guidance for newly diagnosed spinal cord injury patients.The partnership reflects a shared commitment between Lakeshore Foundation and United Spinal Association to remove barriers and expand opportunities for people with disabilities nationwide. Together, the organizations aim to create greater access to health, recreation, peer support and community resources that empower individuals to live active, independent, and fulfilling lives. For more information, visit www.lakeshore.org or www.unitedspinal.org About Lakeshore FoundationWith roots dating back to 1925, Lakeshore Foundation, a Birmingham, Ala. nonprofit organization, has emerged as a world leader in health promotion, research, fitness, recreation, and sports advocacy for people with a disability, veterans, seniors and parasport activities. As a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site, Lakeshore is home to the Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization (LNASO) which serves as the National Governing Body for USA Wheelchair Rugby, US Para Powerlifting and Boccia United States. For more information on Lakeshore Foundation, visit www.lakeshore.org About United Spinal AssociationUnited Spinal Association is a national nonprofit membership organization dedicated to empowering and advocating for people living with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D) and all wheelchair users, to discover greater independence and quality of life. We are united in our belief that people with disabilities have the right to equal opportunities in all facets of society.

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