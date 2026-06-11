Kelowna Peak Moving Celebrates 20 Years of Serving Kelowna and the Okanagan

Local moving company commemorates two decades of residential and commercial relocation services across the Okanagan Valley.

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KELOWNA, BC -- Kelowna Peak Moving is commemorating 20 years of providing professional moving services to households and businesses throughout Kelowna and the wider Okanagan region. Founded in Kelowna in 2004, Kelowna Peak Moving has grown from a small, locally focused operation into one of the region’s established providers of residential and commercial relocation services. Over the past two decades, the company has supported thousands of families, retirees, students and business owners with local and regional moves, including packing, loading, transportation and unloading. In a market where customers frequently search for local Kelowna movers who understand the unique logistics of moving in and around the Okanagan, Kelowna Peak Moving has emphasized careful planning, clear communication and attention to detail. The team handles a wide range of moves, from condo and single-family home relocations to office and light commercial moves, with an emphasis on punctuality and property protection. As a longstanding Kelowna moving company , Kelowna Peak Moving has supported relocations within Kelowna, across the Okanagan Valley and to nearby communities. Services typically include pre-move consultations, packing and unpacking options, disassembly and reassembly of basic furniture, and tailored scheduling designed to minimize disruption for families and businesses. The company’s 20-year milestone comes at a time of sustained residential growth in the Kelowna area, with demand increasing for licensed and insured Kelowna movers who can handle both routine and complex moves. Kelowna Peak Moving notes that customer recommendations, repeat clients and word-of-mouth referrals have been central to its longevity in a competitive local market. In recognition of its two decades in business, the company is highlighting its ongoing commitment to transparent pricing, trained crews and service coverage across Kelowna, West Kelowna and the broader Okanagan corridor. Kelowna Peak Moving continues to offer customized moving plans for customers seeking support with downsizing, first-time home purchases, seasonal relocations and local business expansions. More information about services, service areas and booking options is available on the company’s website.About Kelowna Peak Moving: Kelowna Peak Moving is a locally owned moving company based in Kelowna, British Columbia, serving residential and commercial clients throughout Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley. Since 2004, the company has provided professional moving support for local and regional relocations, offering services that typically include packing, loading, transport and unloading for homes, apartments, condos and offices. Kelowna Peak Moving focuses on reliable scheduling, clear communication and property protection to help reduce the stress of moving for individuals, families and businesses.ContactMedia Contact: Kelowna Peak Moving info@peakmoving.ca https://peakmoving.ca/

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