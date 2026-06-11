LANG REALTY & LANG MANAGEMENT LAUNCH ANNUAL SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE BENEFITING EDUCATION FOUNDATION OF PALM BEACH COUNTY

Collection runs June 15 – July 31 at Lang offices throughout Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty and Lang Management are proud to kick off their annual community-wide School Supply Drive benefiting the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County. From June 15 through July 31, members of the public are invited to drop off new school supplies at any Lang Realty or Lang Management office location throughout Palm Beach County.

The drive supports the Education Foundation’s annual Red Apple Supplies campaign, which stocks a free resource store where teachers in Title I schools across Palm Beach County can shop for the classroom materials their students need most — at no cost to them.

“Giving back to the students and families of Palm Beach County is something Lang has always been committed to,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “This drive is one tangible way we can make sure every child walks into the classroom this fall ready to learn and ready to thrive.”

Requested Supplies Include:

• Backpacks

• Colored pencils & markers (8–12 count)

• Composition books (wide-ruled)

• Construction paper

• Crayons

• Dry erase markers

• Erasers (wedge)

• Flip chart markers

• Glue sticks

• Highlighters

• Pencils

• Scotch tape

• Student dry erase boards (small)

• Student headphones/earbuds

All donations will go directly to the Education Foundation’s Red Apple Supplies store, where Palm Beach County teachers can select the items their classrooms need most — free of charge.

“We’re proud to have our team actively involved — not just in collecting supplies, but in making sure they reach the hands of those who need them most,” said Kevin Carroll, President & CEO of Lang Management. “This kind of hands-on community engagement reflects who we are as a company and our belief that a strong community starts with giving every child the tools to succeed.”

To find a convenient drop-off location or learn more, visit www.langrealty.com or www.langmanagement.com.

The Education Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving public education in Palm Beach County by bridging the gap between needs and available resources for students and teachers.

Lang Realty was established in 1989 and has grown from a modest start with three sales associates to become one of the top real estate companies in South Florida. The company has offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie.

For more than 45 years, Lang Management has specialized in the management of homeowners and condominium associations throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

For more information on Lang Realty or Lang Management, including a list of office locations, visit www.langrealty.com or www.langmanagement.com.



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