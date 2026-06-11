Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards Nearly $18 Million to Help Businesses Train Workers and Create More Than 1,000 Jobs

6/10/2026 BOSTON, MA The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced $17.9 million in grants for 1,255 Massachusetts businesses to train, upskill, and retain over 15,900 workers. Participating businesses also project adding over 1,000 employees in Massachusetts over the next two years as a result of these investments. Since Governor Healey took office in January 2023, the Workforce Training Fund Program (WTFP) has awarded $100 million to train more than 82,700 workers for approximately 3,850 Massachusetts employers.

“Massachusetts businesses are creating the jobs of the future, and we're making sure they have the skilled workforce they need to grow and compete,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These investments help employers train workers, adopt new technologies and expand their operations, while creating more job opportunities for people across our state. Since taking office, we've invested $100 million through the Workforce Training Fund Program because supporting workers and businesses is key to strengthening Massachusetts' economy.”

“One of the best investments we can make is in the people who power our economy every day,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “These grants help workers build new skills, advance in their careers and earn higher wages, while helping employers meet workforce needs and grow their businesses. It's a win for workers, a win for employers and a win for Massachusetts.”

The Workforce Training Fund Program (WTFP) is part of the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s strategic investment to retain and upskill existing talent for Massachusetts’ workforce. Employers across the state continue to utilize the program to strengthen workforce skills, support employee advancement, and to respond to revolving industry needs.

Today’s latest grant announcement for WTFP spans 20 different industries, including $5.6 million to train 4,444 workers employed by 230 manufacturing businesses and almost $2.3 million to train 2,352 workers from 287 organizations in the professional, scientific, and technical services industry. WTFP grants are designed to support business productivity and competitiveness by providing funds for businesses seeking to train current and newly hired employees. The WTFP is funded by employers through the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and provides eligible employers with a tool to maintain a productive, skilled workforce and upskill new hires, including unemployed jobseekers.

Today’s announcement also includes $7.5 in General Program grants to train more than 6,400 workers from 114 employers in Massachusetts. These two-year grants are awarded competitively. Employers receiving these grants plan to add more than 1,000 additional employees in Massachusetts by 2028. During FY26, General Program grants could range from $10,000 to $200,000. Grant recipients contribute a matching investment of at least one dollar for each grant-dollar awarded. Additionally, WTFP grants during FY26 also reached small businesses through Express Grants, a highly used program that awarded more than $10.3 million in grants to 1,156 small businesses, that in turn, supported training for 9,400 workers from June 2025 to April 2026.

“Across every region of the state, employers are using the Workforce Training Fund Program to invest directly in their workforce,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones. “These grants are especially useful for small and medium-sized businesses, giving businesses access to training that improves productivity, supports worker advancement, and helps meet evolving industry demands.”

“From manufacturing and healthcare to hospitality and technology, employers across Massachusetts are making meaningful investments in their workforce through the Workforce Training Fund Program,” said President & CEO of Commonwealth Corporation Molly Jacobson. “These investments are strengthening our industries, expanding opportunity for workers and helping employers stay competitive. Commonwealth Corporation is proud to support these efforts alongside these employers and on behalf of the Healey-Driscoll Administration.”

The Workforce Training Fund Program offers grants to businesses of all sizes, though it is most utilized by small to medium-sized businesses. These grants support instruction in a wide range of skills such as ESOL, project management, software and IT, and machine set-up and operation. Businesses can apply for two types of grants through the program: 1) The General Program, which offers competitively awarded grants that support customized, strategic training projects over a two-year period and 2) The Express Program for employers with 100 or fewer employees, which provides a faster, more streamlined option. This grant program delivers training from a directory of over 4,500 pre-approved courses, making it easy for even the smallest employers in Massachusetts to access funding and respond quickly to workforce training needs.

The full list of General Program grants being announced today, totaling $7,526,833 to train 6,422 individuals, can be found below.

Awards by MassHire Region:

MassHire Berkshires

Pittsfield

Blue Q Corporation was awarded $30,000 to train 30 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Comalli Group was awarded $80,400 to train 48 workers; 7 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



North Adams

MASS MoCA was awarded $48,000 to train 177 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

MassHire Boston

Boston

Children's Services of Roxbury was awarded $116,430 to train 230 workers; 30 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



City Fresh Foods was awarded $105,600 to train 199 workers; 15 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



City of Boston Credit Union was awarded $72,000 to train 44 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Cityscapes Plant Care was awarded $29,100 to train 26 workers; 8 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Courtyard Boston Downtown was awarded $100,800 to train 48 workers by 2028.

Creative Office Resources was awarded $73,200 to train 192 workers; 5 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Dimeo Construction Company was awarded $57,600 to train 41 workers; 6 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Hojoko was awarded $52,800 to train 13 workers; 7 additional jobs are expected by 2028. This grant was awarded to a consortium of employers chich includes Mr Noritacohando of Boston, Ms Clucks Deluxe Chicken & Dumplings of Boston, and Bianca on the Hill of Boston.



ISlide was awarded $30,000 to train 10 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

LSF Quality Control Center was awarded $43,200 to train 18 workers.



Studio Enee was awarded $37,200 to train 13 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

The Fenway Group was awarded $78,300 to train 32 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



TotalOffice Interiors was awarded $43,200 to train 19 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

MassHire Bristol County

Attleboro

Howes Temco was awarded $52,500 to train 32 workers; 8 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Fall River

Commonwealth Soap & Toiletries was awarded $55,800 to train 47 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Spectrum Lighting was awarded $124,350 to train 70 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Mansfield

BSE Print was awarded $50,400 to train 19 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Temptronic Corporation was awarded $110,000 to train 60 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Taunton

Harpak-ULMA Packaging was awarded $34,800 to train 18 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Homes For Our Troops was awarded $95,400 to train 74 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Jordan's Furniture was awarded $54,000 to train 18 workers by 2028.

MassHire Brockton

Brockton

Self Help was awarded $50,100 to train 36 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

WeCare 365 was awarded $31,800 to train 119 workers; 50 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

East Bridgewater

WareRite was awarded $45,600 to train 21 workers by 2028.

Stoughton

Alpha Chemical Services was awarded $99,000 to train 23 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



MassHire Cape & Islands

Pocasset

Global Interconnect was awarded $45,600 to train 18 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



MassHire Central

Auburn

Fullers Collision Center was awarded $51,600 to train 26 workers; 5 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



MassMEP was awarded $46,200 to train 15 workers; 86 additional jobs are expected by 2027. This grant was awarded to a consortium of employers which includes Adhesive Applications of Easthampton, Dienes Corporation of Spencer, Mercury Wire Products of Spencer, North Easton Machine Company of Easton, New England Electropolishing Co of Fall River, Unistress Corporation of Pittsfield, US Tsubaki Automotive of Chicopee, and U. S. Tsubaki Power Transmission of Holyoke.

R. H. White Companies was awarded $52,200 to train 125 workers; 40 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Northborough

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions US was awarded $56,400 to train 21 workers; 11 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Northbridge

UniBank for Savings was awarded $84,000 to train 109 workers; 12 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Rochdale

Vangarden Cannabis was awarded $90,200 to train 109 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Shrewsbury

PI Physik Instrumente was awarded $115,380 to train 111 workers; 12 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Southbridge

Dexter-Russell was awarded $115,200 to train 68 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Worcester

General Wire Products was awarded $58,000 to train 28 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Girls Incorporated of Worcester was awarded $61,200 to train 29 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Insurance Marketing Agencies was awarded $63,600 to train 45 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Major Bloom was awarded $81,000 to train 27 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

MassHire Franklin/Hampshire

Athol

L.S. Starrett was awarded $123,000 to train 180 workers; 7 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

MassHire Greater New Bedford

New Bedford

Standard Modern Company was awarded $71,400 to train 32 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

MassHire Hampden County

Palmer

Northern Tree Service was awarded $124,800 to train 60 workers; 25 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Southwick

B & E Tool Company Inc was awarded $132, 660 to train 188 workers; 15 additional jobs are expected by 2028. This grant was awarded to a consortium of employers which also includes Tell Tool of Westfield.



Springfield

Advance Welding was awarded $56,400 to train 22 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



West Springfield

Nortek was awarded $37,200 to train 17 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Westfield

Boulevard Machine & Gear was awarded $55,200 to train 22 workers; 1 additional is expected by 2028.

Mestek was awarded $39,600 to train 18 workers by 2028.



MassHire Merrimack Valley

Amesbury

ARC Technologies was awarded $120,600 to train 48 workers; 25 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Munters Corporation was awarded $60,000 to train 51 workers; 20 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Andover

Draeger Medical Systems was awarded $40,800 to train 60 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Haverhill

Magellan Aerospace Haverhill was awarded $117,600 to train 147 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



North Andover

InCare was awarded $105,000 to train 37 workers; 12 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

MassHire Metro North



Burlington

AHA Consulting Engineers was awarded $89,700 to train 78 workers; 6 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Erland Construction was awarded $97,725 to train 60 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Filter Sales & Service was awarded $105,000 to train 54 workers; 6 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Fresh Start Contracting Corp was awarded $47,350 to train 41 workers; 8 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Myomo was awarded $77,587 to train 26 workers; 7 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Cambridge

Orbital Therapeutics was awarded $55,200 to train 61 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Medford

East Cambridge Savings Bank was awarded $79,200 to train 94 workers; 5 additional jobs are expected by 2028.DPV Transportation was awarded $118,800 to train 86 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

FRT was awarded $93,200 to train 119 workers; 20 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

ROI Solutions was awarded $16,663 to train 9 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Somerville

Middlesex Federal Savings was awarded $57,600 to train 66 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Watertown

Surfaceworks was awarded $119,880 to train 40 workers; 7 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

AANE was awarded $10,005 to train 125 workers by 2028.

Wilmington

Kirkwood Printing Company was awarded $91,200 to train 113 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Scully Signal Company was awarded $85,200 to train 77 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Woburn

Mide Technologies was awarded $72,000 to train 42 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

ARCH Medical & Aerospace- Woburn was awarded $48,000 to train 32 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2028.Boston Centerless was awarded $35,880 to train 22 workers by 2028.

MassHire Metro South/West

Ashland

Kidde-Fenwal was awarded $60,600 to train 55 workers; 25 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Ulta Home Improvements was awarded $24,000 to train 8 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Bellingham

Medical Component Specialists was awarded $46,800 to train 24 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Canton

Aqueduct Technologies was awarded $14,400 to train 45 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Premier Fence was awarded $111,800 to train 91 workers; 16 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Concord

Aware Recovery Care of Massachusetts was awarded $17,410 to train 40 workers; 5 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Franklin

Dean Cooperative Bank was awarded $42,000 to train 37 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Eagle Stainless Tube & Fabrication was awarded $117,600 to train 86 workers; 5 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Lexington

Agenus was awarded $ 28,800 to train 54 workers; 15 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Marlborough



Main Street Bank was awarded $103,800 to train 141 workers; 4 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Ruland Manufacturing was awarded $103,200 to train 65 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Natick

Intuvie Holdings was awarded $114,000 to train 64 workers; 9 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Waltham

Advanced Property Management was awarded $72,000 to train 24 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Delphi Construction was awarded $123,950 to train 102 workers; 20 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Repligen Corporation was awarded $34,800 to train 31 workers; 35 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Vantage Builders was awarded $57,750 to train 33 workers; 5 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Wrentham

Capstan Atlantic was awarded $74,400 to train 78 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



MassHire North Central

Ayer

Catania Oils was awarded $124,032 to train 55 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Clinton

Darmann Abrasive Products was awarded $124,800 to train 44 workers; 7 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Devens

Little Leaf Farms was awarded $81,000 to train 20 workers; 5 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Veranova was awarded $124,800 to train 200 workers; 10 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Fitchburg

Making Opportunity Count was awarded $124,200 to train 175 workers; 20 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



MassHire North Shore

Beverly

HighRes BioSolutions was awarded $107,700 to train 40 workers; 3 additional jobs are expected by 2028.



Gloucester

Applied Materials was awarded $117,600 to train 100 workers; 100 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Demakes Enterprises was awarded $63,600 to train 47 workers; 20 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Peabody

MassHire South Shore

Embrace Pathways to Wellness was awarded $45,600 to train 27 workers; 21 additional jobs are expected by 2028.Bertolino Foods was awarded $121,800 to train 85 workers; 5 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Braintree

HRI Clinics was awarded $98,400 to train 146 workers; 20 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Halifax

The Magical Years Early Learning Center was awarded $80,400 to train 77 workers; 14 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Plymouth

Flexo Concepts was awarded $52,800 to train 23 workers; 2 additional jobs are expected by 2028.

Quincy

Magellan Jets was awarded $31,200 to train 31 workers; 25 additional jobs are expected by 2028.