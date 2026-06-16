Find Answers, Connect with Experts, and Celebrate 25 Years at APFED's Eos Connection 2026

For those affected by eosinophilic diseases to learn about these conditions, to register for Eos Connection 2026, taking place July 9-12, 2026.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) invites individuals and families affected by eosinophilic diseases, and anyone interested in learning about these conditions, to register for Eos Connection 2026, taking place July 9-12, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center and virtually.Marking APFED's 25th anniversary, this milestone event will bring together leading experts and members of the eosinophil-associated disease community for education, connection, support, and inspiration.Whether newly diagnosed, seeking answers, or living with eosinophilic disease for years, attendees will find practical education, expert guidance, and meaningful connections with others who understand their journey. Programming will feature updates on diagnostics, treatments, nutrition, mental health, and everyday challenges, along with opportunities to engage directly with experts and peers. The event also includes special youth programming.The conference is held in collaboration with Children's Hospital Colorado and supported by education partners Sanofi and Regeneron.“Children’s Colorado is honored to continue sharing our knowledge and experience with patients and families affected by eosinophilic diseases through APFED and Eos Connection,” Dr. Nathalie Nguyen, Medical Director of the Gastrointestinal Eosinophilic Disease Program at Children's Colorado. “Eos Connection provides a unique opportunity to learn from experts, connect with others facing similar challenges and gain access to the latest advances in research and treatment. We look forward to engaging with the community and helping empower patients and families through education, innovation and meaningful connections.”"We're proud to serve as Presenting Sponsors of the 2026 Eos Connection Patient Conference," said Piya Sircar, U.S. Franchise Head of Rhinology, Allergy and Gastroenterology at Sanofi. "This event plays a vital role in supporting people living with eosinophil-associated disorders alongside their caregivers through education, community, and access to resources."“The Eos Connection Annual Patient Conference plays a critical role in bringing together patients, caregivers, and advocates to strengthen awareness, education and support for the eosinophilic disease community,” said Michael Jones, Vice President, Commercial Immunology for Allergy, ENT, and GI at Regeneron. “It is an honor to support APFED’s leadership and continued commitment to ensuring the patient voice remains at the center of helping elevate the lived experiences that are essential to advancing care, earlier diagnosis and treatment for patients living with EoE and other eosinophilic conditions.”Registration includes access to live sessions, networking opportunities, conference materials, and on-demand content following the event. To learn more and reserve your spot, or to register for free virtual access, visit apfed.org/conference.About the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)Founded in 2001, APFED is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by eosinophil-associated disorders through education, awareness, research, advocacy, and support. To learn more, visit apfed.org.

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