Elevation on Tour Draws Dancers From Across the Country for 2026 Texas Finals Competition

Performance at the 2025 Elevation on Tour Finals Competition Performance at the 2025 Elevation on Tour Finals Competition

Elevation on Tour is preparing to welcome more than 1,000 dancers and over 50 dance studios from across the country.

Elevation on Tour is about more than competition—it's about building confidence, creating connections and celebrating every dancer's journey” — Kristina Cross

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevation on Tour is preparing to welcome more than 1,000 dancers and over 50 dance studios from across the country as the organization hosts its 2026 Texas Finals competition at Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock, Texas, June 28th through July 1, bringing together some of the nation’s rising young talent for one of the company’s largest events of the season.The multi-day finals event will feature approximately 1,100 dance routines performed by competitors representing five states, including Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Virginia and Georgia. The competition continues Elevation on Tour’s rapid national growth as the brand expands its reach beyond Texas while building a reputation for high-energy events, community-centered experiences and dancer development opportunities.“Our finals are about so much more than competition,” said co-founder Kristina Cross. “We’ve created an environment where dancers from different backgrounds and states can come together, build confidence, create friendships and celebrate the hard work they’ve put in all season long. Watching this event continue to grow year after year has been incredibly rewarding.”The 2026 Texas Finals Event follows a successful 2025 Finals, where Elevation on Tour hosted approximately 1,220 routines with dancers traveling in from four states. This year’s competition expands both geographically and competitively as more studios from outside Texas continue joining the finals experience.In addition to outstanding performances, this year’s event will award more than $25,000 in cash prizes, event credits and scholarship opportunities designed to support dancers both on and off the competition stage.Participants will have access to prestigious training and career-development opportunities, including scholarships connected to Steps on Broadway, Prodigy scholarships that provide exposure to collegiate dance programs, and exclusive Elevation on Tour scholarships. The event will also recognize its top performers through the coveted Dancer of the Year program, which awards year-long scholarships and additional training opportunities. Together, these awards reflectElevation on Tour’s commitment to investing in the next generation of dancers by providing meaningful opportunities for education, mentorship, exposure and artistic growth.The event will showcase dancers across multiple age divisions and styles while highlighting the supportive, family-oriented culture that has helped Elevation on Tour become a growing name within the national dance competition industry.Known for blending competition with mentorship, entertainment and community engagement, Elevation on Tour has continued expanding into new markets nationwide while remaining focused on creating memorable experiences for dancers, studios and families.For additional information on Elevation on Tour and upcoming events, visit Elevation on Tour.For media inquiries contact Sherrie@Boostonemarketing.com or 734-341-6859.

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