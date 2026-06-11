Menopause Education Center Releases Updated National Report as Menopause Becomes a Workplace Compliance Issue

Rachel Anne, Founder

June 2026 report tracks enacted laws, active legislation, executive action, employer obligations, & the growing financial impact of menopause in the workforce.

The legislative calendar is moving faster than most employers realize.” — Rachel Anne, Founder, Menopause Education Center

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menopause policy is moving quickly from a women’s health conversation into a workplace compliance, benefits, retention, productivity, and financial risk issue for employers. The Menopause Education Center has released the June 2026 update of its Comprehensive Review of Menopause-Related Legislation in the United States, a national report tracking menopause-related policy across state legislatures, Congress, municipalities, and executive offices.Co-authored with Rhode Island State Senator Lori Urso and updated through June 4, 2026, the report documents one of the most active legislative periods on record for menopause policy in the United States. Since its March 2026 debut for Women’s History Month, downloaded by legislators, HR leaders, and healthcare systems, the report has become a national resource for understanding what is already law, what is active, and what employers may need to prepare for next.The June 2026 update finds that ten states and one municipality have enacted menopause-related laws since 2024. Seventy bills are active across fourteen state legislatures, and five federal bills remain active in the 119th Congress. In Illinois, a sweeping bill addressing provider education, medical school curriculum, and workplace protections has been transmitted to the Governor for signature.The report also documents a historic first: Washington Governor Bob Ferguson signed Executive Order 26-01 on June 1, 2026, making Washington the first state to direct workplace accommodations for employees experiencing menopause and perimenopause under the Washington Law Against Discrimination.“The legislative calendar is moving faster than most employers realize,” said Rachel Anne, Founder of the Menopause Education Center. “Organizations need a credible, verified source to understand what is already law, what is imminent, and what is coming next. We track this so employers, HR leaders, healthcare systems, and policymakers do not have to guess.”Key findings include:- 10 states and 1 municipality have enacted menopause-related laws since 2024.- 70 active bills are moving across fourteen state legislatures.- 5 federal bills remain active in the 119th Congress.- Washington State issued the first executive order directing menopause and perimenopause workplace accommodations.- Rhode Island and Philadelphia now have workplace accommodation laws with immediate employer compliance implications.The report also tracks stalled, failed, and vetoed legislation, including California’s AB-432 and Virginia’s workplace protection bill, giving employers, policymakers, benefits leaders, and HR teams a fuller picture of where menopause policy is advancing and where it is facing resistance.For employers, the acceleration of menopause-related legislation signals a larger shift. Menopause is no longer only a personal health issue or employee wellness topic. It is increasingly becoming a workplace compliance, benefits, retention, productivity, and financial risk issue.As organizations work to understand and respond to this shift, MEC is positioned as a first-choice partner for employers, healthcare organizations, public agencies, and HR leaders seeking to stay ahead of compliance, activate new or existing menopause benefits, train managers, support employees, and mitigate the real financial impact of this workforce issue.Through its Menopause Compliance Suite, MEC provides policy templates, HR training, manager education, employee programs, benefit activation support, and workplace certification.Organizations seeking support with menopause compliance, workplace education, benefit activation, HR training, manager education, or employee programs can contact MEC at michelle@menopauseclasses.com or 847-497-0262.The full report is available at menopauseclasses.com/menopause-legislation-report About the Menopause Education CenterFounded in 2020 by Rachel Anne, the Menopause Education Center delivers evidence-based menopause education, workplace training, policy support, and compliance resources through menopauseclasses.com. MEC helps women, families, employers, HR teams, healthcare organizations, and public-sector leaders navigate menopause with practical tools and workplace support.Media Contact:Menopause Education CenterEmail: michelle@menopauseclasses.comPhone: (847) 497-0262Editor’s Note: Rachel Anne is available for interviews on menopause workplace legislation, the business case for menopause support, and the intersection of women’s health and economic policy. High-resolution images, infographics, and additional resources are available upon request.

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