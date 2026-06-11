Graph Safety now available on Google Cloud Marketplace for AI-Native Pharmacovigilance Operations

Raghavendra Parvataraju, CEO, Graph AI

Built on Google Cloud and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, Graph Safety cuts pharmacovigilance costs by 66% with deterministic, inspection-ready AI.

Graph Safety Suite helps safety teams scale trustworthy, expert-governed AI, powering PV operations with a unified, auditable citation chain that delivers true clinical reasoning at enterprise scale.” — Raghavendra Parvataraju

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graph AI, the pioneer of AI-native patient safety operating systems for regulated life sciences, today announced the official availability of its flagship product, Graph Safety Suite, on Google Cloud Marketplace. This deployment milestone marks an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud following Graph AI’s graduation from the Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard program.Built natively on Google Cloud infrastructure and using Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Graph Safety Suite enables pharmaceutical, biotech, CRO, and healthcare organizations to capture an unfolding regulatory shift. By replacing traditional labor-intensive business process outsourcing with deterministic AI intelligence, the platform orchestrates a complete Labor-to-Software "Cost Flip" for global pharma operations—collapsing unit costs by 66% while expanding operational efficiency.With the immediate availability of Graph Safety Suite's live enterprise modules, organizations can deploy:● Graph Safety /intake: A solution enabling multi-channel ingestion and intelligent triage that extracts adverse event data from complex sources, including unstructured PDFs, literature feeds, CRM records, and safety databases.● Graph Safety /nucleus: A touchless case processing framework and safety database that pairs generative AI with multi-algorithm causality validation.“Bringing Graph Safety Suite to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the AI-native pharmacovigilance system on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud, “Graph AI can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”As part of its vision to unify the fragmented pharmacovigilance landscape into a single, cohesive operating system, Graph AI will continue expanding Graph Safety Suite with scheduled platform rollouts throughout 2026:● Graph Safety /report: Adaptive generative reporting tools to streamline complex regulatory writing.● Graph Safety /signal: Predictive surveillance capabilities to capture safety patterns and insights early.● Graph Safety /assure & /comply: Advanced enterprise modules engineered for QPPV governance, continuous audit readiness, and dynamic risk management."Pharmacovigilance is trapped in an architectural stagnation where legacy toolsets rely on thousands of manual processors as a 'digital patch' to handle rising case volumes." said Raghavendra Parvataraju, Chief Executive Officer at Graph AI, "Graduating from Google’s startup accelerator and launching Graph Safety Suite on Google Cloud Marketplace allows us to help life sciences teams seamlessly scale trustworthy, expert-governed AI. We are turning fragmented operations into an unbroken, auditable citation chain that delivers true clinical reasoning at enterprise scale."The launch arrives amidst significant commercial momentum for Graph AI, which has high-value enterprise mandates with North American, European, Indian and Southeast Asian pharma leaders and global CROs.By deploying Graph Safety Suite via Google Cloud Marketplace, enterprises can achieve:● 92% increase in speed of execution.● 66% overall cost savings by shifting spend from headcount to scalable software.● A reduction in turnaround time from over 3 hours to under 10 minutes per case.● Day-zero inspection readiness supported by 6 unbroken field-level provenance methods.Graph Safety Suite is available for immediate enterprise procurement on Google Cloud Marketplace, allowing life sciences leaders to streamline procurement and leverage existing cloud budget commits.To learn more or calculate your efficiency dividend, visit www.graphsafety.ai

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