Remondo Signs First International MOU With Korea Aerospace Industries for Sub-30 cm Resolution Imaging

Remondo’s innovative Partial Aperture Imaging System (PAIS) delivers national-level image quality from a compact, deployable optical payload.

Agreement outlines collaboration to commercialize PAIS optical payload technology for defense, civil and commercial applications

This agreement represents an important step in expanding Remondo's global footprint.” — Ido Priel, CEO and co-founder of Remondo

DAEJEON, SOUTH KOREA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the International Space Summit (ISS) conference this week, Remondo announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (KAI), the Republic of Korea's leading aerospace and defense systems integrator. The agreement marks Remondo's first international partnership since its public debut in February 2026.The MOU establishes a strategic collaboration to develop, integrate and commercialize Remondo's Partial Aperture Imaging System (PAIS) platform — capable of delivering a sovereign sub-30-centimeter resolution optical solution in low-Earth orbit — combined with KAI's expertise in satellite bus manufacturing, systems integration, testing and satellite operations. KAI serves the Korean Ministry of Defense and civil agencies and maintains an established international customer base.The companies will jointly explore a "Joint Sovereign ISR Satellite Solution," integrating PAIS payloads onto KAI-built satellites to enable a high-performance, cost-efficient Earth observation constellation.The collaboration is intended to support emerging requirements in South Korea and global markets, including next-generation defense and civil imaging architectures. It also aligns with future procurement opportunities where demand for sovereign, scalable, high-resolution imaging capabilities continues to grow."This agreement represents an important step in expanding Remondo's global footprint," said Ido Priel, CEO and co-founder of Remondo. "KAI is a world-class aerospace integrator with deep relationships across defense, civil and commercial sectors. Together, we aim to deliver a new class of imaging systems that combines superior resolution with constellation-scale economics."The MOU provides a framework for joint research and development, in-country manufacturing, mission operations and imagery processing, with the goal of transitioning to definitive commercial agreements following technical validation and due diligence.Founded in 2022, Remondo addresses a key challenge for commercial and government users: achieving sub-30-centimeter resolution with rapid revisit rates without the cost, procurement timelines and complexity of traditional large-aperture satellite systems. Its solution features optical payloads compatible with a wide range of microsatellite platforms. The company is preparing for its first two on-orbit missions in 2027."We created Remondo to fundamentally change the paradigm by delivering ultra-high-resolution imagery at a cost point that enables persistence and scale," Priel said. "Having the support of KAI, one of the world's leading aerospace and defense organizations, reinforces our ability to deliver near-real-time intelligence from space."Remondo is exhibiting at ISS, Asia's largest international space conference, which draws more than 4,000 participants from 50 countries. The company is located at booths B30/B37 and is meeting with government, commercial and industry partners. On Tuesday, June 16, Remondo will participate in an Earth observation panel and hold an MOU signing ceremony with KAI officials on the main ISS stage.About RemondoRemondo develops scalable, cost-effective optical payloads, remote sensing constellations and geospatial intelligence for defense, commercial and AI-driven applications. By removing the traditional trade-off between image resolution and affordability, the company enables ultra-high-resolution, high-revisit imaging from low-cost low-Earth-orbit satellites.

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