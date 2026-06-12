Aspire Rejuvenation Brings Seven Years of Peptide Therapy Experience to the UAE

Tomo Marjanovic, Founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic at Dubai Mall Holding an Aspire Rejuvenation Dubai T-Shirt

The US clinic group's founder is in Dubai meeting with regional partners as peptide therapy becomes one of the most discussed topics in Gulf wellness circles.

Peptide therapy comes up in almost every conversation we have here, sometimes every hour. The difference for us is that our clinical team has been doing this work since 2019.” — Tomo Marjanovic, Founder and CEO, Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As peptide therapy moves to the center of wellness conversations across the Gulf, US-based Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic is in active discussions with partners and potential partners in the region about bringing its clinical model to the United Arab Emirates.Founder and CEO Tomo Marjanovic has been taking meetings in Dubai this month and says the appetite for the field is impossible to miss."Peptide therapy comes up in almost every conversation we have here, sometimes every hour," Marjanovic said. "The energy around wellness in Dubai is unlike anywhere I have been. The difference for us is that our clinical team has been doing this work since 2019. We are not arriving with a trend. We are arriving with experience."What is new in the Gulf is established practice at Aspire. The clinic's licensed medical providers have prescribed and managed peptide therapy protocols since the company's founding in 2019, years before the current wave of interest, as part of a broader practice spanning hormone optimization, medical weight loss, and regenerative care across four US locations and telemedicine.The trip coincides with a landmark move by Dubai's government. On June 10, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a law establishing the Dubai Longevity Authority, a new body mandated to develop the emirate into the world's leading hub for regulated longevity, wellness, and advanced healthcare and to open pathways for investment in the sector. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, serves as the authority's president."You could not ask for a clearer signal," Marjanovic said. "The same week we are here taking meetings, Dubai stood up a government authority dedicated to regulated longevity medicine. That tells you exactly where this market is headed.""As this industry emerges, the clinics that win will be the ones that treat it like medicine, with licensed providers, real protocols, and accountability," he added. "That is the model we built in the United States and that is the model we intend to bring here."At Aspire, peptide therapies are prescribed by licensed medical providers only after individualized evaluation and comprehensive lab work.The company said it intends to establish a presence in the region and will announce partnerships when agreements are finalized.About Aspire Rejuvenation ClinicFounded in 2019 in Orlando, Florida, Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic provides hormone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, medical weight loss, sexual health treatment, IV therapy, and regenerative therapies under the care of licensed medical providers. The clinic operates locations in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas, serves additional patients through telemedicine, and follows a patient-first model with no membership fees.About Tomo MarjanovicTomo Marjanovic is the founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic and the author of Operation Optimal: Health, Wellness, & Becoming Your Best You . He served more than twelve years in law enforcement, where he was awarded the Public Safety Medal of Valor, before founding Aspire in 2019. Learn more at tomomarjanovic.com and operationoptimal.com.

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