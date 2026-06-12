The Club at Olde Cypress Unveils Greenside Grille, Completing Transformational Clubhouse Renovation

The Club at Olde Cypress has completed a stunning clubhouse renovation.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Club at Olde Cypress has completed the final phase of its highly anticipated clubhouse renovation with the debut of the Greenside Grille, a vibrant new dining and social hub that brings the entire project to life.By day, the space captures the essence of why so many residents flock to the area: a round of golf followed by a relaxed gathering over a cold beverage in a sports bar setting. It’s a place where members can unwind in an environment that feels both familiar and elevated.As the sun sets, the Greenside Grille transforms into a lively yet approachable destination. Members enjoy casual dinners in a resort-style atmosphere enhanced by live music, dancing, and an easygoing social vibe. The trendy design blends sophistication with comfort, creating a space that is as stylish as it is inviting.“This area is truly the heartbeat of the club,” said Jerrod Tumbleson, general manager of The Club at Olde Cypress. “It’s where the Olde Cypress lifestyle comes together, from golf to dining to social connection. The Greenside Grille has elevated the member experience and has become the gathering place where members feel at home.”The outdoor setting has become a standout feature, offering soft seating and fire pits, covered dining, and an open-air atmosphere. The result is a social space that reflects both the energy and elegance of Naples living.With the completion of the Greenside Grille, The Club at Olde Cypress has fully realized its vision for a modernized clubhouse, one that enhances everyday experiences while strengthening the sense of community among its members.For more information about The Club at Olde Cypress, contact Melissa Hansen, Director of Membership and Marketing at mhansen@oldecypress.com or visit www.OldeCypress.com. About the Club at Olde CypressThe Club at Olde Cypress is a private Club owned by Stock Development, a family-owned Real Estate Company based in Naples, Florida celebrating 25 years in business. Creating exceptional member experiences is the cornerstone of all Stock Hospitality services, which include club operations, golf course maintenance, membership marketing, and programming. New members can choose from three categories of membership carefully crafted to offer something for everyone.Widely considered one of the most vibrant, active and welcoming clubs in Southwest Florida, Olde Cypress is home to the first P.B. Dye golf course in Collier County. The championship course is Audubon Certified, reflecting a commitment to environmental stewardship through sustainable golf course management practices that protect wildlife habitat, conserve natural resources, and preserve the area’s native ecosystems. Other amenities include tennis, pickleball and bocce courts, a fitness center, a pool, and a 34,000-square-foot clubhouse featuring both casual and fine dining. The club and surrounding 540-acre gated community are located just minutes from Naples’ famous beaches, world-class shopping on 5th Avenu

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