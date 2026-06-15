Former Atheist Reveals Scientific Research that Led Him to God in New Book 'Beyond Chance'

The mind required to produce the language of life is not small, accidental, or temporary.” — Steve Osborne

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a cultural moment when science and faith are often framed as enemies, a new book is challenging that narrative head-on. In “ Beyond Chance : From the Big Bang to the Empty Tomb,” scientist and former atheist Steve Osborne , PhD, presents the case that one of modern science’s most debated topics — the origin of life — has been complicated by modern molecular biology.Osborne highlights a landmark scientific experiment in which researchers engineered what is known as a “Minimal Cell.” To understand how much intricacy is needed for life to exist, scientists created an artificial “Minimal Cell.” Starting with a bacterium, they removed genes one by one until the cell could no longer survive. Even in its stripped-down form, the cell still needed 473 genes and over half a million DNA base pairs. Most strikingly, 149 of the essential genes had unknown functions — yet removing any of them killed the cell.“Rather than imagining a simple mix of chemicals floating in a warm pond, the Minimal Cell paints a picture of cellular complexity and interdependence,” says Osborne. “If life at its most basic level demands such extreme design, then the natural question is unavoidable: could blind, unguided natural processes truly account for the origin of life, or does the evidence point to the deliberate work of an intelligent Creator?”Further, Osborne explains that DNA exhibits complex, specified sequences, functional organization, a symbolic coding system, and precise information processing. It is a language system of symbols, sequences, and instructions that directs the activity of every organism that has ever lived on Earth.“DNA is often called the blueprint of life,” says Osborne. “But that description falls short of reality. It is more than a blueprint. It is a system of information, instruction, and meaning at a level that surpasses human engineering.”Osborne explains that DNA must be considered in terms of information rather than molecules. He uses the example of written language. Letters by themselves carry no meaning. But arranged in the right sequence, they communicate complex ideas. For example:• “THE CAT SAT” conveys meaning• “TCA HST AET” does notThe difference is not the letters—it is the order. Osborne says DNA works the same way. A specific sequence produces a specific protein. Change the sequence—even slightly—and you change the outcome. In some cases, a single misplaced “letter” can disrupt the entire system. This level of precision reveals something critical: DNA is not random. It is specified.Osborne says his book does not dismiss science, but instead, relies on it. Osborne affirms the Big Bang, cosmic inflation, dark matter research, molecular genetics, and laboratory studies in origin-of-life science. His argument is not that science is wrong — but that science consistently reveals layers of order, information, and precision that point to something beyond chance.“When we follow the evidence—through chemistry, through information theory, and through the structure of the genetic code—we arrive at a conclusion that many believe is not arbitrary, but logical: Information points to intelligence. Language points to a mind. And the mind required to produce the language of life is not small, accidental, or temporary. In other words: the evidence points to a Creator.”Written in an easy-to-understand, conversational style, “Beyond Chance” invites everyday readers into the science-and-faith conversation—even those who do not usually read books about science or apologetics.About Steve Osborne, PhD:Steve Osborne, PhD, is an experimental psychologist who has published peer-reviewed research. He served as a grant reviewer for the National Science Foundation and a guest reviewer for two peer-reviewed scientific journals. He received his PhD in Experimental Psychology from Arizona State University and his undergraduate degree from UC San Diego, where he graduated with highest honors. His book, “Beyond Chance: From the Big Bang to the Empty Tomb,” integrates discoveries in cosmology, biology, and archaeology with biblical theology.

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