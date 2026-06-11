Op-Ed: Montana Seniors Deserve Accountability in Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage is not just an abstract policy for many Montana seniors who rely on it to access doctors, prescriptions, medical care, and peace of mind. Montanans deserve accountability, not bureaucratic delays, when they have questions about their plan and coverage. States need a stronger role in protecting consumers and enforcing the Medicare Advantage rules already on the books. As it stands, states are largely blocked from independently enforcing federal Medicare Advantage requirements. Even when a plan operates in Montana, serves Montana seniors, and affects Montana families, state officials have limited authority to step in and ensure compliance with existing federal standards. This lacks the common sense Montanans expect from their government. I’m sure many of you recall the television commercials that featured 1970s and 1980s sports and TV personalities like Joe Namath and Jimmie Walker promoting Medicare Advantage plans to seniors, on behalf of lead-generation operations. In some cases, even when a plan lacked an adequate provider network, states had limited authority to enforce the rules or protect seniors from potential bad actors. All of this fell upon the federal government, specifically the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS), which has not been sufficiently responsive in addressing this growing problem. State governments are closest to the people impacted by coverage issues. State officials hear directly from consumers, families, providers, and communities when something goes wrong. When distance, rural access, and limited healthcare options already create challenges – seniors deserve responsive oversight that understands the realities on the ground especially in a vast and rural state like Montana.

That is why I introduced H.R.8726, the Protecting Authority and Restoring Tools Necessary for Enforcement by Regulatory States (PARTNERS) Act of 2026. My legislation empowers states to enforce existing federal Medicare Advantage requirements for plans operating within their borders. The PARTNERS Act directs the Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate enforcement efforts with states where Medicaid Advantage organizations are licensed or operate. Importantly, it does not create new standards or mandates for Medicare Advantage plans. It simply gives states the tools to help enforce the rules that already exist. Montana seniors and consumers deserve advocates closer to home. The PARTNERS Act will improve coordination between state and federal regulators to the benefit of Montanans. We both understand how important the state auditor’s office is for protecting and educating Montana insurance consumers (effectively all of us), as well as how important it is to be quick and responsive especially in contrast with federal agencies when problems arise. When healthcare is at stake, we must strive to be as responsive as possible. Montanans appreciate it when their questions and concerns are heard by public servants in their own communities, not bureaucrats back in Washington. Medicare Advantage plays an important role for many seniors. Any program serving Montana seniors must come with accountability, transparency, and proper oversight. The rules already exist; states just need the ability to enforce them. Montanans deserve timely answers and consumer protection that is close to home and responsive to their needs. Whether in Washington or in Helena, our responsibility is the same: protect Montanans, defend consumers, and ensure the rules meant to safeguard seniors are enforced. The PARTNERS Act is a commonsense step toward that goal.

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