Slovenia observed Primož Trubar Day

SLOVENIA, June 11 - Trubar's message remains exceptionally relevant today. The Slovenian language is not only a means of communication, but also the spearhead of the nation's culture, historical memory and future endeavours.

Culture Minister Ignacija Fridl Jarc echoed this message, saying that Trubar not only laid the foundations of the Slovenian literary language, but also opened a space in which Slovenian became the spearhead of knowledge, culture and common identity.

"Primož Trubar Day should not only remember a major historical figure, it is also an opportunity to reflect on what connects and strengthens us as a community," she said, describing Trubar as a man of exceptional vision and courage.

The minister noted that culture and language remain the spaces where creativity, critical thought and a sense of belonging are formed, so it is "the responsibility of all of us to nurture and develop the Slovenian word" and be confident in ensuring its future.

The initiative for Primož Trubar Day, which is not a work-free day, was given by acclaimed Trieste-born author Boris Pahor (1913-2022) in 2008 when the 500th anniversary of Trubar's birth was celebrated. Trubar was presumably born on 8 June.

Trubar and the entire Slovenian Reformation movement are also celebrated on Reformation Day, a public holiday observed on 31 October.

Source: STA