Champion Hills Earns Place Among America's Top 200 Modern Golf Courses in Golfweek Ranking

Champion Hills, a Tom Fazio design, is one America's premier golf courses.

The honor places Champion Hills among the nation's most highly regarded layouts, reinforcing the club's reputation as one of America’s premier communities

HENDERSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Champion Hills, an acclaimed Tom Fazio-designed private club nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, is No. 153 on Golfweek's list of America's Top 200 Modern Golf Courses, a ranking that evaluates the nation's best public and private courses built since 1960.The honor places Champion Hills among the nation's most highly regarded layouts, further reinforcing the club's reputation as one of America’s premier mountain communities.The recognition follows another Golfweek accolade, as Champion Hills was ranked No. 47 on the publication's list of America's Top 200 Residential Golf Courses."Being recognized among America's top modern golf courses is an honor that speaks to the appeal of Tom Fazio's design and the experience Champion Hills strives to provide every day," said Ellen Perkins, General Manager of Champion Hills. "This ranking helps reinforce what our members appreciate most - an outstanding golf course set against one of the most beautiful backdrops in the country."Champion Hills has earned widespread acclaim for its seamless integration with the natural mountain landscape. Widely regarded as one of Fazio's finest designs, the course features dramatic elevation changes, sweeping mountain vistas, and a routing that takes full advantage of nature’s gifts.Golfweek's Top 200 Modern Courses ranking is compiled by a panel of course raters who evaluate layouts based on design quality, memorability, conditioning, variety, and overall playing experience.Located just minutes from downtown Hendersonville, Champion Hills combines nationally recognized golf with a vibrant community featuring hiking trails, racquet sports, fitness amenities, dining, and a welcoming membership culture.As Champion Hills continues to earn national recognition, the club remains committed to delivering an exceptional experience that matches the quality of Fazio’s design.At Champion Hills, exceptional golf is just the beginning. For more information visit www.ChampionHills.com or call (828) 696-1962.About Champion HillsChampion Hills is a private boutique club in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, situated just south of the acclaimed “Main Street Town” of Hendersonville and 45 minutes from Asheville. Its Fazio-designed “Mountain Masterpiece” is ranked among the top private courses in the state by Golfweek and is No. 47 on the magazine’s list of the “Top 200 Residential Golf Courses in the U.S.” Champion Hills is managed by Troon Privé, the private club operations division of Troon, the world’s largest golf management company.Life at Champion Hills moves at just the right pace — active when you want it, peaceful when you need it. Days unfold across the course, courts, trails, and club, while evenings bring people together over great food, conversation, and a full calendar of social experiences. Set within the beauty of Western North Carolina, the club offers a private, year-round lifestyle that blends outdoor recreation with a vibrant dining and social scene.

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