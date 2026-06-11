Sugar Please Productions Announces July 11, 2026 Woodinville/Greater Seattle Workshop on Presence

Join us at the debut launch of the PRODUCE Your Powerful Presence© Adult Signature Workshop

2-Hour Immersive Workshop for Adults 18+ ready to strengthen how they show up in business, leadership, and life.

Stop being overlooked...start being unforgettable.” — Kelly Fallucca

WOODINVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world moving faster, louder, and more crowded than ever, a new live workshop in the Woodinville/Greater Seattle area is inviting adults to strengthen the one thing that determines whether they are noticed, trusted, and remembered…and that is presence. Presence unlocks all the opportunities you seek.On Saturday, July 11, 2026, Kelly Fallucca, Chief Magic Maker and Founder of Sugar Please Productions , LLC, will debut the PRODUCE Your Powerful Presence© Adult Signature Program . The live, interactive workshop runs from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Brightwater Center.Designed for professionals, entrepreneurs, leaders, creatives, and job seekers, the workshop addresses a persistent gap: talented people and valuable projects are often overlooked not because they lack skill, but because their presence fails to communicate their value.“In the age of AI, it is easy to get trapped in the mentality of skill-stacking, but presence is what makes people unforgettable,” said Fallucca. “This workshop helps people close the gap between their true value and how they are experienced.”The program delivers actionable breakthroughs across Sugar Please Productions' 4 Pillars of Presence©:• Personal Presence• Communication Presence• Leadership Presence• Project PresenceAttendees will experience an immersive format featuring guided challenges, live coaching, video feedback, networking, and a complimentary presence audit. Seating is limited to 25 participants to guarantee personalized attention. A waitlist will open once capacity is reached.Event Details• What: PRODUCE Your Powerful Presence© Adult Signature Program• When: Saturday, July 11, 2026 | 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.• Where: Brightwater Center, 22505 State Route 9, Woodinville, WA 98072• Who It’s For: Adults 18+ ready to strengthen how they show up in business, leadership, and life.• Cost: Special debut pricing of $149 plus tax (regularly $495)Registration is now open. To reserve one of the 25 seats, visit the Sugar Please Productions Events Page at: https://www.sugarpleaseproductions.com/produceyourpowerfulpresencejuly112026 About Sugar Please Productions, LLCSugar Please Productions, LLC is an all-in-one agency for modern communicators where presence meets strategy plus production. Founded by Kelly Fallucca, the agency draws on years of experience with private coaching, production projects, and signature programs. The framework helps communicators build a cohesive presence to be seen, heard, trusted, and remembered. Beyond this program, Kelly Fallucca provides custom-onsite corporate workshops and young adult/emerging leaders programs. Invest in the future of communication—invest in presence.###

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