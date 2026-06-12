FanLegacy Launches Simple Platform for World Cup Fan Posters Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FanLegacy, a new platform designed to let football fans quickly create and share personalized World Cup posters, has officially launched ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.The platform allows users to generate custom posters featuring their national team in under 30 seconds. No account creation or login is required. Fans can choose from the 48 qualified teams, add a personal photo or selfie, include a short message, and export the poster directly for sharing on social media.FanLegacy is available on web, iOS, and Android, making it accessible to fans worldwide. A paid Pro version at $1 unlocks unlimited creations and additional features.“During major tournaments, fans want to express support quickly and visually. Most existing tools are either too complex or require accounts and payments. We built FanLegacy to remove that friction,” said the FanLegacy team.The platform also serves as the home for Just Peace Right Now, an original song created for the 2026 World Cup that blends Afrobeat, Kuduro, and global influences. While the app remains the central product, the song forms part of the broader FanLegacy experience.With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, FanLegacy aims to provide fans with a fast and accessible way to participate in the global celebration.FanLegacy is now live and available worldwide.Download FanLegacy:Website: https://fanlegacy.app/ About FanLegacyFanLegacy is a platform built to help football fans create and share content during major tournaments. The service is currently focused on the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is available worldwide through its website and mobile applications.

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