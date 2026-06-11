InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Dual-Sided Communication and Visibility System for Emergency Response Vehicles

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard B. of San Jose, CA is the creator of the Emergency Vehicle Display, a new vehicle-mounted communication system designed to enhance information exchange between emergency response personnel and surrounding motorists while maintaining rear visibility for drivers. The system combines an outward-facing electronic messaging display with an inward-facing visibility display to address communication and situational-awareness challenges encountered during emergency operations.Emergency and law enforcement vehicles traditionally rely on visual warning devices, such as flashing lights, and audible alerts, such as sirens, to communicate with nearby motorists. While effective at attracting attention, these methods provide limited ability to convey specific instructions or situational information. Public address systems may also be ineffective in high-noise traffic environments, and vehicle occupants often cannot clearly hear verbal instructions due to sound insulation and closed windows. As a result, motorists may be uncertain how to respond to emergency vehicles, roadway hazards, accident scenes, or traffic-control activities.The Emergency Vehicle Display is designed as a dual-sided electronic display assembly mounted within the rear window area of an emergency or law enforcement vehicle. The outward-facing display panel communicates dynamic text messages, symbols, and photographic images to trailing motorists and pedestrians. Messages can provide clear, actionable guidance such as "SLOW DOWN," "MOVE RIGHT," "ACCIDENT AHEAD," or other specific instructions intended to improve traffic coordination and roadway safety. The displays may also use thin-film technology to make the displays ultra-thin and ultra-light or even applied directly to the glass windows.The system incorporates a second display surface oriented toward the vehicle operator to alleviate visibility issues associated with placing a device in the rear window. This interior display presents a real-time video feed captured by a rear-facing camera mounted on the vehicle. The system effectively restores rearward visibility that might otherwise be obstructed by the messaging display. In certain configurations, the camera feed may alternatively be integrated into a rearview mirror display monitor.The display assembly is supported by mounting brackets configured to position the outward-facing display perpendicular to the roadway to improve visibility for following motorists while maintaining proper viewing angles for the operator display. This integrated approach enables emergency personnel to communicate detailed instructions while preserving situational awareness during active response operations.The display technology may also be adapted for use in autonomous vehicles, fleet operations, public transportation, delivery vehicles, and emerging mobility platforms where dynamic communication between vehicles, pedestrians, and passengers is increasingly important.Key features and benefits include:• Dual-sided electronic display architecture combining external communication and internal visibility functions.• Dynamic presentation of text messages, symbols, alerts, and photographic images.• Ability to communicate specific instructions such as traffic guidance, hazard warnings, and incident notifications.• Optional integration of the camera feed into a display-equipped rearview mirror.• Improves communication beyond the capabilities of lights, sirens, and public address systems alone.• Helps reduce the likelihood of accidents associated with miscommunication or uncertain driver responses.The Emergency Vehicle Display provides a much-needed integrated communication and visibility platform designed to address a critical gap in emergency vehicle operations.Richard was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Emergency Vehicle Display product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Emergency Vehicle Display can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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