IAM organises “Community Campaign” activities and public participation is welcomed

MACAU, June 11 - In order to encourage the public to pursue courteous living, raise the civic awareness of the public, and create a harmonious community atmosphere, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) organises the “Community Campaign” activities every month in various communities of Macao starting from May this year. In June, the activities will be arranged at Largo do Lilau on 13 June and in Leisure Area in Praça das Orquídeas on 27 June respectively. There will be game booths, handcraft workshops and “Quick Q&A” game on site, and the participants can receive small gifts upon answering the questions correctly. The time for the two sessions of activities is both from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Members of the public are welcome to participate in the activities actively.

For details of the activities, the public can visit the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo, or call the IAM Civic Service Hotline at 2833 7676 for enquiries.