Macao Polytechnic University and the University of Coimbra Sign Cooperation Agreement on the Development of Joint Global Campus in Guangdong Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin

MACAU, June 11 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) and the University of Coimbra (UC) signed on 10 June, at the Government Headquarters of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), the Cooperation Agreement between Macao Polytechnic University and the University of Coimbra on the Development of Joint Global Campus in Guangdong Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. The agreement was signed by Zhou Zhongrong, Rector of MPU, and Amílcar Falcão, Rector of UC, in the presence of Sam Hou Fai, Chief Executive of the MSAR, and Fernando Alexandre, Minister of Education, Science and Innovation of Portugal.

The signing of the agreement formalises cooperation between MPU and UC in developing and implementing the MPU-UC Joint Global Campus, making a highly positive contribution to the construction of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town. Under the agreement, the two universities will further deepen cooperation in degree programmes, vocational training, continuing education, student exchange, joint scientific research projects, establishment of research centres and laboratories, innovation and entrepreneurship, academic exchange activities, as well as the expansion of higher education cooperation networks between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

This agreement constitutes an important platform for deepening cooperation between the two universities. It also provides for the establishment of a steering committee and a management team, which will be responsible for coordinating daily operations, academic and scientific activities, overall planning, and the orderly implementation of the project. This partnership builds on the memorandum of understanding signed by the two institutions on 6 October 2025, and reflects their shared commitment to deepening academic, scientific, and cultural cooperation. The signing of this agreement will further strengthen Macao’s role as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, while promoting the development of and cooperation in higher education in the Guangdong Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Also attending the signing ceremony were Alexandre Leitão, Consul General of Portugal in Macao; O Lam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Chan Kak, Chief of the Office of the Chief Executive; Lin Yuan, Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Kong Chi Meng, Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; Xiang Xin, Adviser to the Office of the Chief Executive; Chui Sai Cheong and Lok Po, President and Vice-President of the General Council of MPU; Nuno Mendonça and Henrique Madeira, Vice-Rector and member of the General Council of UC; Diamantina Luíza do Rosário Sá Coimbra, Vice-Rector of MPU; Carmen Mok, Secretary-General of MPU; as well as a delegation from MPU and UC comprising faculty deans, professors and researchers.