“The Scent of Lotus Perfumes the City of Macao – the 26th Macao Lotus Flower Festival” to start tomorrow

MACAU, June 11 - “The Scent of Lotus Perfumes the City of Macao - the 26th Macao Lotus Flower Festival” organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will start tomorrow (12 June) in the flower exhibition venue of Avenida da Praia, Taipa. More than 9,000 pots of lotus flowers will be placed at multiple lotus viewing locations across Macao, and a series of exhibitions and activities will be arranged during the festival. Residents and tourists are welcome to participate.

The Lotus Flower Festival this year takes place from 12 June to 17 July. With the theme “Lotus Filling Macao with Joy”, it features the thematic flower, the beautiful and elegant Nelumbo nucifera ‘Xingfen’, whose peach-shaped, pink buds vary to a light pink hue edged with bright red upon blooming, as well as more than 20 other species of lotus flowers placed in different districts, creating an immersive space for residents and tourists to appreciate the refreshing glamour of lotus flowers. The main exhibition venue in Avenida da Praia, Taipa has a multi-layered landscape with visual guidance, combining elements such as bamboo ribbon-looking structures and artificial stone sculptures. With the nobility and purity embedded in lotus culture and the character of Macao as a city blending Chinese and Western cultures, the venue offers a summer tourist and cultural experience for visitors to enjoy photo-taking, strolling, flower viewing, and unwinding, which conveys the vitality of Macao as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure and facilitates the integration of lotus culture with urban tourism.

To complement the Lotus Flower Festival, IAM has hosted six planting activities recently in the flower exhibition venue of Avenida da Praia, Taipa, attracting more than 100 student participants to learn about how to grow plants as well as the scientific knowledge about natural and ecological conservation. Various lotus-themed activities will also be held for the public during the Lotus Flower Festival, including the eco-tour on appreciation of lotus, Hengqin lotus eco-tour, lotus-themed parent-child culinary workshop, workshop on (mobile phone) filming techniques of short videos on lotus, and lotus-themed workshop.