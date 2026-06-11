Tickets for the programmes and “Art Camp” of the “3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival” on sale from 14 June (Sunday)

MACAU, June 11 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival” will be held from 30 June until August. Tickets for the programmes and “Art Camp” will be available through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing outlets, telephone and online booking from 10am on 14 June (Sunday), with various ticket discounts for families. Residents and tourists are welcome to purchase tickets.

This edition of the Children’s Arts Festival offers a rich array of performances, including the Giant Puppetry x Science “Erth's Dinosaur Zoo” by the Erth Visual & Physical Inc. from Australia, which brings the audience close to prehistoric giants with stunning large puppets; the puppet theatre Stone Wolves by the Trupe Fandanga from Portugal features ingenious puppetry and an delicate small stage, taking the public to explore the inner world of the young boy Pedro and interpret his growing process with the black, white and grey wolves that symbolise his different emotions; the children’s variety show Peace and Future by the Soong Ching Ling Angel of Peace Art Troupe from Chinese Mainland, a premiere in Macao, features Peking Opera, music and choral performances to highlight the diverse charm of traditional Chinese culture.

The theatre play for babies Sounds of WOODerland by Miracle Lab, for babies between 8 and 18 months, allows them to experience the forest and explore the nature; the puppetry Chong Chong's Hamsters, by the Rolling Puppet Theatre explores life education through gentle artistic language. The above two productions are part of the “Commissioning Performing Arts Production 2024-2026” programme. The family musical theatre performance Musical Magic Wand V–Journey to the West Wind Music Festival presented by the Macao Chinese Orchestra and the vocal a cappella group Water Singers, combines Chinese music and a cappella singing to interpret the classic Journey to the West; the original children's dance theatre piece Growing up with Dance 2026 – My City, My Dreams by the School of Dance of the Macao Conservatory, depicts a touching story of the city and dreams from the perspective of children.

The highly sought-after “Art Camp” divided in the “Children's Creative Camp” (suitable for children aged between 8 and 12) and the “Family Art Camp” (suitable for children aged between 5 and 7, who must be accompanied by an adult) allows participants to experience art workshops and visit an exhibition in a relaxed and cheerful camp atmosphere, exploring the fun of art from new perspectives. The activities will be conducted in Cantonese.

Tickets for the performances and “Art Camp” will be available through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing outlets, 24-hour booking hotline (2840 0555) and online booking at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo (local and overseas) from 10am on 14 June (Sunday). Tickets for the family musical theatre performance Musical Magic Wand V–Journey to the West Wind Music Festival will be on sale simultaneously through the Macau Ticketing Network outlets, telephone and online booking from 10am on 14 June (Sunday). On the first day of ticket sales, ticket purchases for the “Art Camp” are limited to a maximum of 2 tickets per performance per person; ticket purchases for all other shows are limited to a maximum of 10 tickets per performance per person. Family packages will also be offered. Members of the public can enjoy 40% discount on ticket purchases when purchasing 2 tickets for the same performance or 50% discount on ticket purchases when purchasing 3 or more tickets for the same performance.

For more information about the programmes and ticket discount, please visit the Children’s Arts Festival’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.