New Resource Highlights Unreported Toll of CSAM Prosecutions on Families and Loved Ones

A Resources for Loved Ones

Support Beyond Stigma launches niche resource supporting families impacted by CSAM cases, offering trauma‑aware guidance and a forthcoming secure community.

SBS provides a secure, compassionate place for loved ones of those accused or convicted of CSAM to find information, community, and practical help, while never minimizing the suffering of victims.” — Founder Support Beyond Stigma

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Support Beyond Stigma (csamsupport.org) (SBS), launched in late May 2026, is a unique resource hub created specifically for families and loved ones blindsided when someone they care about is accused or convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Built by a parent who lived the experience, the platform fills a long overlooked gap. While national conversations center on offenders, registries, technology, and policy, the loved ones who become secondary victims are suddenly plunged into legal chaos, stigma, and emotional upheaval without access to reliable, trauma aware guidance.Why This MattersThe scale of online child exploitation is staggering. In 2025 alone the CyberTipline received 21.3 million reports that included more than 61.8 million images, videos and other files related to suspected child sexual exploitation, a number that continues to rise at an alarming pace. This reality underscores the urgent need for expanded resources for victims, but equally important, for support for the non‑offending loved ones (secondary victims) navigating the fallout of a digital‑offense case. These families often suffer in silence. Depression, job loss, housing instability, community ostracism, and emotional collapse can unfold overnight, yet this group remains largely invisible. Support Beyond Stigma was created to fill that void.What the Site ProvidesSBS is an informational website designed specifically for non offending loved ones navigating the emotional, practical, and legal consequences of a CSAM related case. The site offers:• Clear explanations of the laws across the US • Guidance on maintaining family stability• Considerations for supporting children• Strategies for coping with stigma and isolation• A learning center focused on law/technology, prisons/reentry, and psychology/emotion• Advocacy resources for individuals & families• Trauma aware, nonjudgmental content intended to complement, not replace, professional legal or mental health careA forthcoming moderated online community forum will offer secure, anonymous, private discussion spaces organized by category, with strict safety standards and verification for all members age 18+.Early Traction Signals Urgent NeedIn a crowded, AI saturated web where most new sites struggle to reach even 50 to 100 monthly visitors and keep readers for two minutes, SBS has already exceeded early benchmarks. Shared initially with just 20 people, with no advertising and not yet fully indexed by Google, the site drew more than 1000 page views, and 700 unique visitors across eight countries, with a 7:21 average session duration in its first two weeks. This early organic engagement points to both urgent need and significant growth potential.Call to Action for JournalistsSBS urges journalists to examine an underreported dimension of the digital offense landscape - the collateral impact on loved ones who are neither defendants nor perpetrators, yet face life altering consequences. The organization invites media outlets to explore this hidden population, the policy gaps affecting them, and the broader social, technological, and mental health implications.Who Should Know About SBSSupport Beyond Stigma welcomes collaboration from:• Victim advocacy organizations• Attorneys and legal aid providers• Mental health professionals• Researchers and policymakers• Media covering criminal justice, illegal online content, digital safety, and social impactLearn More or PartnerWebsite: csamsupport.orgGeneral inquiries: info@csamsupport.orgAbout Support Beyond StigmaSupport Beyond Stigma is an online initiative dedicated to supporting loved ones of people accused or convicted of possessing CSAM. SBS centers victim safety while offering trauma informed peer support, resources, and a moderated community to help secondary victims navigate the emotional, legal, and practical challenges that follow.

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