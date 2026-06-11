Jewish National Fund-USA Announces Three Key National Appointments

New Directors to Strengthen Zionist Engagement, Young Leadership, and Global Community Building

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewish National Fund-USA is proud to announce three national staff members — Cora Neumann as International Director for the World Zionist Village , Allyson Harman as Director of Development for Alexander Muss High School in Israel (Muss), and Matthew Halpern as National Director of JNFuture. Together, these accomplished professionals bring extensive experience in philanthropy, community engagement, and Jewish leadership development to their new national roles.Cora Neumann joins Jewish National Fund-USA as International Director for the World Zionist Village, the organization’s visionary initiative in Be’er Sheva that will serve as a global hub for Zionist connection, education, and peoplehood. Neumann brings more than 25 years of experience in public service, nonprofit leadership, global health, and community engagement to the role. She has held leadership positions at the U.S. State Department, the World Health Organization, and the Montana Public Health Institute.“Jewish National Fund-USA has been part of my family’s life for as long as I can remember,” said Neumann. “I am proud to step into this role to honor my family, and our legacy and strength as a people.”Neumann said she hopes the World Zionist Village will become “a home away from home for Jews from all over the world who want to reconnect to Israel, connect with each other, and find healing, community, and purpose.”Allyson Harman brings more than a decade of experience in nonprofit leadership and philanthropic advancement to Muss, an accredited high school study abroad program that prepares the leaders of tomorrow for college and beyond. Before joining Jewish National Fund-USA, Harman served as Associate Vice President at American Friends of Tel Aviv University, where she expanded engagement and strengthened partnerships throughout the Southeastern region.Harman’s work is driven by a commitment to ensuring Jewish teens develop a strong and enduring connection to their identity, heritage, and the land and people of Israel.“At this moment in history, it is more important than ever that we invest in our teenagers, helping navigate and lead with confidence in today’s college campuses and beyond,” said Harman. “I’m inspired to partner with people who understand that investing in Muss today creates a lasting, generational impact.”Similarly, Matthew Halpern is ready to drive engagement for JNFuture, Jewish National Fund-USA’s community of young philanthropists ages 22-40 who share a passion for Israel.“Jewish National Fund-USA embodies the idea that all of Israel is responsible for one another,” said Halpern. “I am inspired and excited to be part of this groundbreaking and life-changing work.”Before joining the organization, Halpern spent 18 years as a synagogue executive director and began his career in marketing at the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ. In his new role as National Director, Halpern looks forward to strengthening relationships among young professionals and building opportunities for the next generation of Zionists. Through JNFuture, Jewish National Fund-USA is cultivating the next generation of Jewish leaders and philanthropists, empowering young people to deepen their connection to Israel while making a meaningful impact on its future.“These appointments reflect our commitment to strengthening Zionist engagement at every stage of life and creating meaningful pathways for people to connect with Israel,” said Russell F. Robinson, CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA. "Each of these leaders will play a vital role in strengthening Jewish identity, developing future leaders, and building enduring bonds with the land and people of Israel.”For more information about the World Zionist Village, visit worldzionistvillage.org.For more information about Alexander Muss High School in Israel, visit amhsi.org.For more information about JNFuture, visit jnf.org/jnfuture.###

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