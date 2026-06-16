Precision Construction and Painting Selected for Four-Month Interior Painting Project at The Oaks Mall

Precision Construction & Painting Logo The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, CA (Photo by David Sprague)

Nighttime Painting Schedule Allows Thousand Oaks Mall Operations to Continue Without Disruption

We are honored to have been selected for this project at The Oaks Mall... Performing the work overnight allows us to improve the property while helping tenants maintain normal business operations.” — Evan Murray, President of Precision Construction and Painting

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Construction and Painting, a leading Southern California commercial painting and construction contractor , has been selected to complete a major interior painting project at The Oaks Mall. The project will take place over the next four months and will be performed during nighttime hours to ensure there are no interruptions to mall operations, tenants, or visitors.As one of the region's most recognized shopping destinations, The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, CA welcomes thousands of visitors each week. Maintaining a clean, updated appearance is an important part of delivering a positive experience for shoppers and supporting the success of the businesses that operate within the property.The multi-month project will focus on repainting interior common areas, corridors, entrances, and other public-facing spaces throughout the mall. By scheduling work after business hours, Precision Construction and Painting can complete the renovation while allowing retailers to continue serving customers without disruption."We are honored to have been selected for this important project at The Oaks Mall," said Evan Murray, President of Precision Construction and Painting. "Performing the work overnight allows us to improve the property while helping tenants maintain normal business operations."Large commercial painting projects require careful coordination and planning. Precision Construction and Painting will work closely with mall management throughout the project to ensure all work is completed safely, efficiently, and according to schedule.The company's crews will follow strict site management procedures, including daily cleanup, dust control measures, and safety protocols designed for active commercial properties.Known throughout Southern California for detailed project proposals, open communication, and exceptional workmanship, Precision Construction and Painting continues to serve property managers, HOA boards, commercial real estate owners, and facility managers seeking dependable construction and painting solutions.The Thousand Oaks Mall project reflects the company's continued commitment to delivering high-quality results on complex commercial properties while minimizing disruptions to daily operations.About Precision Construction and PaintingPrecision Construction and Painting is a Southern California commercial painting contractor specializing in commercial painting, HOA painting , multifamily renovations, HOA improvements, waterproofing, wood replacement, and deck repair services. The company prioritizes communication, cleanliness, safety, and attention to detail on every project. With extensive experience serving commercial buildings, industrial facilities, high-rises, retail properties, and HOA communities, Precision Construction and Painting is committed to delivering quality workmanship and long-term value for every client.

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