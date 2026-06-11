McKinney Celebrates CVI Day, Urges GOP to Take Up Bills

LANSING, Mich., June 11, 2026 — Today, state Rep. Donavan McKinney (D-Detroit) supported Community Violence Intervention (CVI) Advocacy Day and called on House leadership to take up House Bills 5586 and 5587, which would establish a statewide framework for CVI efforts.

“The investments in CVI programs across the board are already making a positive impact,” McKinney said. “For example, we’ve had significant success in reducing violence within the city of Detroit in recent years, with a 57-year low in homicides citywide in 2023; a remarkable reality with credit to the work of advocates in CVI programs. I am a husband and father of two boys and one baby girl. I live and represent the people in the neighborhood I grew up in. Because of the hard work we’re putting into CVI, I am hopeful that my children and every child in Michigan can grow up in a neighborhood where they don’t have to be afraid to play outside or go to school because of violence.”

House Bill 5586 would establish an Office of Community Violence Intervention Services within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, creating a centralized entity to coordinate intervention efforts, administer funding, collect data and support implementation of evidence-informed strategies across the state.

House Bill 5587 would create a Community Violence Intervention Grant Program and Fund, providing resources to support, expand and replicate violence intervention efforts in communities most impacted by violence.

“Investing in proven solutions is simply common sense. Life-saving initiatives should never be controversial. CVI is a preventative approach built on the trust and support of the communities it serves. I will continue to advocate for this legislation because we need sustainable funding for strategies that strengthen public safety and save lives,” McKinney continued.

The legislation defines eligibility using data-driven criteria. Communities would qualify if they have experienced:

35 or more homicides in two of the past three years; or

At least 20 homicides and a homicide rate at least double the national average in two of the past three years.

The bills also prioritize community-based approaches to public safety by directing the majority of funding toward nonprofit organizations and non-law-enforcement entities focused on violence intervention and prevention.

Programs supported through the fund would be required to:

Use evidence-informed violence reduction strategies.

Deliver trauma-responsive care.

Focus on individuals at highest risk of violence involvement or victimization.

Expand economic opportunity through jobs, education and workforce development.

Coordinate services and partnerships to maximize community impact.

The bills await a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee.

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