Upcoming town halls, community investments, and more

Recently, I voted against the House Property Tax Package (House Bills 5872–80) because it affects the financial stability of our local communities. While it’s important to provide tax relief to Michigan families, this fast-tracked proposal purports to eliminate an annual $6 billion in vital local funding mechanisms without a reliable plan to replace the lost revenue.

Property taxes fund the essential services our neighborhoods depend on every day, including our first responders, local schools, roads, and courts. Our local cities and townships could face an irreversible revenue loss, which is why I chose to vote no. I will continue to hold out for a balanced, responsible approach that delivers meaningful tax relief to our seniors and working families while keeping our hometowns whole.